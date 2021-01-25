The Reset: Eagles earn 2 key area wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Clay-Chalkville vs Southside Gadsden - Oak Mountain Invite Oak Mountain’s Will Shaver (25) moves towards the goal guarded by the Mortimer Jordan defense during the Oak Mountain Invite basketball tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Eagles won the game 64-33 to advance in the tournament. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams continued area play last Tuesday evening. Chelsea picked up a sweep of Briarwood in Class 6A, Area 9 action. In the girls game, Chelsea pulled away for a 50-33 victory. The Lady Hornets were led by Mackenzie Titus’ 12 points, with Ellen Fleming pouring in 11 points as well. Maddie Vaughn led Briarwood with 12 points.

Chelsea’s boys picked up a big 50-44 win, behind 23 points from Paul Lanzi. Holton Smith added nine points, while Josh Bass added four assists.

Oak Mountain faced off with Thompson in Class 7A, Area 5 play. The Lady Eagles suffered a 52-43 defeat to the Lady Warriors. Oak Mountain was led by Charity Shaw, who had 13 points. In the boys game, Oak Mountain outlasted Thompson 67-56 with a strong final quarter. The Eagles had four double-digit scorers, led by Will Shaver’s 24-point, 10-rebound performance. Brady Dunn knocked down five 3-pointers on the way to 15 points. Noah Young had a double-double as well, going for 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Evan Smith posted 10 points and seven assists.

Area play continued on Friday night as well. Briarwood was swept by Mountain Brook, with the girls falling 44-34 and the boys falling in a 54-26 decision. Chelsea split with Homewood, the girls earning a 47-31 triumph and the boys falling 40-32. In the girls game, Sophia Brown led the Lady Hornets with 17 points in the game, while Mackenzie Titus finished with 12 points. Bass led the boys team with nine points and Riley Edmiston scored eight.

Oak Mountain split with Hoover as well. The Lady Eagles lost 76-27, but the boys team pulled away with a 50-35 victory. Shaver had another strong game, going for 18 points and eight rebounds. Young finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Oak Mountain indoor track and field team competed in the Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Monday. Grace Knowles won her event, clearing 8 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault. Other Eagles to finish on the podium included Ella Pierce (second in 800-meter run), Lauren Cole (second in 3,200), Lexi Ray (third in 3,200), Gracie Hollington (second in pole vault) and Ethan Hammett (second in long jump).

Briarwood and Chelsea competed in a different segment of the same meet. Ansley Murphy won her pole vault competition, clearing the bar at 10-6 for the Lions. Chelsea’s Cady McPhail won two individual events, triumphing in the 800 (2:23.01) and the 3,200 (11:22.98).

BOWLING

The Oak Mountain girls bowling team advanced to the Class 6A-7A North Regional tournament, but the Eagles were defeated in the first round on Thursday at Vestavia Bowl.

Oak Mountain fell to Southside-Gadsden, a perennial power in the state, 1,153-987 in the first round. Southside went on to earn the runner-up honors.

WRESTLING

Hoover High School hosted the first ever AHSAA Girls State Championship last Saturday, with Oak Mountain’s Kathryn Alvis competing. Alvis wrestled in the 130-pound weight class and finished third with a 5-2 record, earning 17 points for Oak Mountain.

Last Tuesday, Chelsea’s boys split a pair of matches, beating Leeds 51-30 and falling to Mortimer Jordan 49-27. The same day, Oak Mountain bat Smiths Station 47-21. On Friday, the Eagles competed in the Clay-Chalkville/Mortimer Jordan Invitational and split a couple matches. Oak Mountain beat Hartselle 53-12 and lost to Huntsville 39-31.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.