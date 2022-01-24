The Reset: Lady Hornets rolling

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea’s Nia Cummings (12) dribbles the ball guarded by Oak Mountain’s Lauren Schuessler (1) in a game at Oak Mountain High School on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

A few local basketball teams played last Monday in events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Chelsea boys and girls traveled to Brookwood to play in the Birmingham vs. Tuscaloosa Challenge, with both coming away with victories.

The Chelsea girls posted an impressive 46-40 win over Northridge. Lexi Redd led the way with 17 points for the Lady Hornets. Chelsea’s boys earned a 47-43 win over Central-Tuscaloosa, with Aiden Owens and Avery Futch each scoring 14 points to lead the way. Alex Redd added 9 points as well.

Oak Mountain’s girls played in the Wallace State MLK Classic and fell to Deshler 83-20. Of note, Deshler’s Chloe Siegel hit 18 3-pointers in the game, a national high school record, and scored 54 points.

Briarwood also traveled to Bessemer City on Monday, picking up a sweep. The Lady Lions earned a 53-28 win and the boys team picked up a 49-34 win. For the boys, Miles Gilbert led the way with 13 points. Christopher Vizzina and Grant Mears scored 9 points each.

Briarwood hosted Leeds on Tuesday evening and earned a couple wins. The Lady Lions dominated in a 49-19 win. Emma Kerley was the team’s top scorer, going for 15 points. Mary Beth Dicen added 9 points and Sigourney Bell chipped in 8 points.

The Briarwood boys won a defensive struggle over Leeds, pulling out a 37-36 win. Mears had 10 points to lead the team, while Gilbert had 7 points and Vizzina finished with 6.

The local teams were back in area action Friday evening.

Briarwood traveled to Mountain Brook, where the Lions were swept by Mountain Brook. The girls fell 47-31, as Kerley scored 12 points to lead the team. Kate Saunders scored 8 and Dicen added 7 points. Briarwood’s boys fell 64-33.

Chelsea hosted Homewood and came away with a split. The Lady Hornets were impressive in a 45-22 win, with Sydney Schwallie scoring 14 points and Lexi Redd notching 12 points. Ashley Washington had 11 points and 4 rebounds as well. Chelsea’s boys were in control, but faltered down the stretch and suffered a 56-48 loss to the Patriots. Lanzi led the Hornets with 16 points and Alex Redd added 12 points.

Oak Mountain hosted Tuscaloosa County, with the girls team winning 57-33 and the boys falling 59-52 in overtime. The Eagles led late, but a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute sent the game to overtime, where the Wildcats pulled away. Brady Dunn poured in 31 points to lead the Eagles.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, the Chelsea wrestling team split a tri-match. The Hornets fell to Homewood 42-28 but beat St. Clair County 44-25.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood indoor track and field team competed in the MLK Indoor Track Classic last Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Bela Doss was the team’s top performer, placing fourth in the 800-meter run. The 4x400-meter relay team finished fifth.

Oak Mountain was also at the event. Ethan Hammett and Mitch Allen finished third and fourth in the high jump, while Jack Stanfield finished fifth in shot put.

