The Reset: Lady Hornets finish off perfect area slate

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams returned to action last Tuesday for area play.

Briarwood hosted Homewood in Class 6A, Area 9 action and suffered losses in both games. The Lady Lions fell 41-28, while the boys were defeated 55-42. Homewood’s Donte Bacchus (21 points) and Christian Thompson (18 points and 13 rebounds) had standout games. Christopher Vizzina and Caleb Keller each led Briarwood with 9 points.

Chelsea traveled to Mountain Brook in Area 9 play. The Lady Hornets put together a staunch defensive effort and edged Mountain Brook 32-28. Lexi Redd posted 14 points in the victory. In the boys game, Mountain Brook avenged an earlier loss with a 62-46 win. Ty Davis led all scorers with 27 points for the Spartans, while Chelsea’s Paul Lanzi went for 12 points and Alex Redd scored 11 points.

Oak Mountain traveled to Hoover for a Class 7A, Area 5 set of games. The Lady Eagles suffered a 74-31 and the boys suffered a 57-47 loss. In the boys game, Matthew Heiberger was the high scorer in the game with 15 points, while Ryan Giegel finished with 10 points.

Area play concluded for the local teams Friday evening. Briarwood hosted Chelsea, the Lady Lions falling 44-31 and the boys pulling off an upset 47-45 win over the Hornets.

In the girls game, Chelsea finished off a perfect area slate and was led by Mary Cartee’s 14 points. Sydney Schwallie scored 12 points in the game, including surpassing 1,000 points in her high school career. For Briarwood, Kate Saunders and Emma Kerley each finished with 9 points.

Chelsea will host the upcoming area tournament after a 6-0 mark in area play, while Briarwood will be the No. 4 seed.

In the boys game, the Lions earned their first area win of the season. Avery Futch led the way with 17 points, while Alex Redd scored 9 points. Chelsea and Briarwood will be the No. 3 and 4 seed, respectively, in the area tournament.

Oak Mountain hosted Thompson to wrap up play in Area 5. The Lady Eagles posted an impressive 69-52 win, as Reagan Whitaker went off for 26 points. Lauren Schuessler added 13 points and Abby Gordon scored 11 points. In the boys game, the Eagles won 67-49. Wilder Evers posted 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Giegel went for 18 points and 7 rebounds. Oak Mountain’s girls were 3-3 and the boys went 4-2 in area play.

WRESTLING

The Oak Mountain wrestling team celebrated senior night last Monday with a 31-30 win over Mortimer Jordan. Winning matches for the Eagles were Camden Tipton (113 pounds), Kirk Smitherman (120), Austin Buird (132), Aden Miller (145), Sam Reid (182), Nathan Besch (220) and Nic Rigdon (285).

Chelsea played a quad-match Tuesday. The Hornets beat Northridge 76-6 and toppled Shelby County 40-39, but fell to McAdory 41-28. Chelsea then split a tri-match Thursday, beating Corner 69-9 and falling to Jasper 46-27.

On Saturday, Chelsea finished third in the Mountain Brook Invitational. Kalob Johnstone (184 pounds) won in his weight class, while Tyler Rayford (134), Collin Burroughs (162), Colton Sills (172) and Landon Keith (122) each finished second. Aidan Williamson posted third at 287 pounds.

Oak Mountain finished third in the Mortimer Jordan Invitational over the weekend as well.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood and Oak Mountain indoor track and field teams competed in the Last Chance Invitational last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Ansley Murphy was Briarwood’s top performer, as she finished fifth in the pole vault competition. Oak Mountain was led by Ethan Hammett, who was second in long jump and third in high jump.

Chelsea competed in the Saturday portion of the event. Cady McPhail led the way for the Hornets, winning the 800-meter run in 2:15.42. Miles Brush won the 3,200 in 9:16 as well. The girls 4x400 relay team also won.

