The Reset: Basetball teams wrap up area play

Oak Mountain's Wilder Evers (4) shoots a layup guarded by a Mortimer Jordan defender during the Oak Mountain Invite basketball tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Eagles won the game 64-33 to advance in the tournament.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams were back in action last week, resuming area play on Tuesday. Briarwood was swept in Class 6A, Area 9 action by Homewood, with the girls losing 45-31 and the boys dropping a 50-30 decision.

Chelsea played Mountain Brook in Area 9 play as well. The Lady Hornets remained unbeaten in area play with a 64-35 victory, clinching the regular season area title. Sophia Brown led the team with 15 points and Sydney Schwallie had 10 points. In the boys game, Mountain Brook beat Chelsea 62-29. Riley Edmiston led all scorers with 15 points.

Oak Mountain pulled out a pair of tight victories against Tuscaloosa County in Class 7A, Area 5 play. The Lady Eagles earned a hard-fought 48-44 win, as the team had three players reach double figures in scoring. Raegan Whitaker led the way with 13 points, while Charity Shaw had 12 points and Riley Sullivan finished with 10 points. The Oak Mountain boys needed overtime but picked up a 54-48 win. Wilder Evers paced the Eagles with 16 points, with Evan Smith adding 12 points and Will Shaver scoring 11 points.

On Thursday, Briarwood made a trip to Childersburg and came away with a couple of wins. The girls earned a 52-45 victory, on the strength of 17 points from Maddie Vaughn and 14 points from Kate Saunders. The boys also took home a seven-point victory, winning 49-42. Landon Nuyt led the way with 14 points, with John Elliott and Stratton Ponder added 11 each in support.

The local teams concluded area play on Friday evening. Chelsea picked up a sweep of Briarwood to round out 6A, Area 9 action. The Lady Hornets posted a 62-32 win, finishing 6-0 in area play. Schwallie and Ellen Fleming each scored 14 points to lead the way. In the boys game, Chelsea notched a 60-47 win, led by Edmiston’s 23 points. Warner Jones tallied eight points as well. The Hornets went 3-3 in area action and a coin will be flipped to determine the No. 2 seed in the area tournament. Both Briarwood teams went 0-6 in area.

Both Oak Mountain teams notched big wins over Thompson to force coin flips as well. The Lady Eagles earned a 45-34 win, led by 13 points from Abby Gordon and 12 points by Shaw. They finished 3-3 in area play and will be the No. 2 seed in the area tournament after a coin flip. The Eagles boys dominated to the tune of a 73-43 win. Noah Young led the charge with a big 21 points, while Evers added 18 and Shaver posted 10 points. Oak Mountain is the No. 2 seed after a coin toss.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Oak Mountain track and field team competed in the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. Ethan Hammett competed in the pentathlon, finishing seventh overall and posting the top number in the high jump.

Walker Cole won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:22.29. Cade George (third in 60-meter dash), Jimmy Harris (second in 400), Michael Marvin (third in 400), Noah Arrington (second in 800), Hunter Wright (second in 3,200) and Alex Mathis (second in shot put) reached the podium for the Eagles.

Briarwood also competed in the meet, as Riley Margene won the pole vault competition, clearing 13 feet, 6 inches.

Chelsea competed in a different segment of the event as well. Miles Brush won his individual event, winning the 3,200 in 9:36.19. Avery Thompson placed third in the 800, Andrew Fielding was third in the 800, Thomas Ludwig was third in the 1,600 and Jaxen McPhail placed third in the pole vault.

