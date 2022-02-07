The Reset: Indoor track season concludes

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea’s Cady McPhail smiles as she catches her breath after placing first in the girls 800-meter run during the AHSAA class 6A indoor track and field state championships held at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams began the final week of regular season play with games last Tuesday.

Briarwood took to the road and earned a couple of wins over Benjamin Russell. The Lady Lions picked up a straight forward 46-28 win, as Mary Beth Dicen led the charge with 17 points and Emma Kerley posted 9 points. The boys gutted out a 55-52 win on the road, with William Lloyd scoring 13 points and Christopher Vizzina adding 11 points.

Oak Mountain traveled to Chelsea, with both teams earning a win in varsity action. In the girls game, Chelsea picked up a 53-35 win, behind 14 points from Ashley Washington. Oak Mountain took the victory in the boys game, winning 51-43 in a game that was close until the final moments. Matthew Heiberger was one of three Oak Mountain players in double figures, as he led the way with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Brady Dunn notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Evan Smith registered 12 points and 6 assists. For Chelsea, Paul Lanzi scored 16 points and Alex Redd added 8 points.

Chelsea took to the road Thursday evening and picked up convincing victories over Calera. The Lady Hornets earned a 62-39 win, with Lexi Redd scoring 14 points to lead the way. Mary Cartee and Haley Trotter each added 10 in the victory as well. The boys team won 71-46, led by 24 points from Lanzi. Avery Futch scored 16 points and pulled down 7 rebounds, Carson Camper notched 11 and Aiden Owens added 11 and 8 boards in an all-around effort from the Hornets. Alex Redd finished with 4 assists as well.

Briarwood and Oak Mountain hosted senior nights Friday evening. Briarwood hosted Chilton County and came away with a split. The Lady Lions dominated in a 51-23 win, as Kerley went off for 18 points, Ann Tatum Baker notched 13 points and Taylor Smith added 8 points. The boys team fell in heartbreaking fashion, suffering a 39-37 loss in overtime. Miles Gilbert led the team with 10 points, while Miller Stubblefield and Zach Lamey each scored 9 points.

Oak Mountain picked up a pair of wins over Helena on Friday as well. The Lady Eagles earned a much-needed win by a score of 60-44, while the boys picked up a 68-51 victory. Dunn led the scoring charge for the boys, going for 21 points. Wilder Evers had a nice night, scoring 15 points, while Gavin Nelson finished with 10 points.

Chelsea’s boys traveled to Tuscaloosa County and suffered a 63-51 loss to a solid Class 7A team. The Hornets were led by Lanzi, who finished with 17 points, and Futch, who scored 9 points on the night.

The area tournaments will be contested this week. Briarwood and Chelsea will be competing in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournaments. The girls tournament will be Tuesday and Thursday at Chelsea and the boys will be at Mountain Brook on Wednesday and Friday.

Oak Mountain’s boys host the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament Wednesday and Friday, while the Oak Mountain girls head to Hoover on Tuesday and Thursday.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team fell to Mountain Brook 65-11 last Tuesday. Aidan Williamson (285 pounds) and Landon Keith (120) won matches for the Hornets.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The local teams competed in the indoor track and field state meet over the weekend. Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain had standout individual performances. Click here for a full recap of the meet.

SOCCER

The Oak Mountain boys soccer team began the season last Friday with a 4-0 win at Albertville. Chelsea’s boys opened the year with a 3-1 win over Cullman on Friday as well.

On Saturday, Briarwood’s boys notched a 4-1 win over St. John Paul II. Chelsea had a scoreless draw with Hewitt-Trussville and beat Pelham 1-0 on Saturday. Oak Mountain’s girls earned a 6-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday, while the Oak Mountain boys beat Huntsville 6-0.

