The Reset: McPhail dominates state meet

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams were back in action last week to wrap up the regular season. On Tuesday, Chelsea and Oak Mountain squared off, as the Eagles celebrated senior night for Riley Sullivan, Julia Tucker, Noah Young, Connor Freel, Colin Patrick and Kasey Dunaway.

On the floor, the Lady Hornets pulled away with a 48-34 win, as Chelsea dominated the fourth quarter after the game was tied at 30-30 entering the final period. For Chelsea, Sydney Schwallie led the way with 11 points. Mackenzie Titus added nine.

The boys game was a tight one much of the way as well, before Oak Mountain gained distance late in a 54-41 victory. Warner Jones led Chelsea with 10 points and six rebounds, while Holton Smith added eight points.

On Thursday, Briarwood and Chelsea both took to the hardwood. Briarwood traveled to Sylacauga and came away with a sweep. The Lady Lions earned a tight 42-39 victory, led by 14 points from Maddie Vaughn and nine points from Mary Beth Dicen. The Lions fell 65-54 in the boys game. Landon Nuyt led the way with 29 points and Baylor Gann added 12 points in support.

The Lady Hornets beat Calera 67-38, behind 13 points from Ashley Washington and 12 points form Ellen Fleming. Chelsea’s boys fell 69-57 to a strong Eagles team. Jones led the Hornets with 14 points and Paul Lanzi added 10 points.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain concluded the regular season on Friday. Chelsea took on Tuscaloosa County, with the Lady Hornets claiming a 63-46 victory. Fleming scored 17 points to lead the way, while Sophia Brown tallied 13 points. The boys suffered a narrow 49-47 loss. Lanzi had 15 points and five assists while Riley Edmiston finished with 13 points.

Oak Mountain’s girls fell 36-31 but the boys picked up a dominant 42-17 win. Wilder Evers led the Eagles with 12 points and Ryan Giegel had nine points.

On the girls side, Briarwood finished the regular season with a record of 11-9, Chelsea with a 22-5 mark and Oak Mountain at 11-16. For the boys, Briarwood went 8-17, Chelsea went 5-23 and Oak Mountain finished 19-8. Area tournament play is this week for all teams.

TRACK AND FIELD

The local teams competed in the state indoor track and field championships on Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Briarwood and Chelsea competed in the first half of the day in the Class 6A competition and Oak Mountain participated in the 7A competition in the evening.

Most notably, Chelsea’s Cady McPhail swept three individual events on the day, winning the 800-, 1,600-, and 3,200-meter runs.

Check back over the next few days for a full recap of the state meet for the Lions, Hornets and Eagles.

SOCCER

The high school soccer season kicked off last Thursday.

The Chelsea boys dominated Shelby County 9-1, with Javier Rivera-Miranda leading the way with two goals and an assist. Oak Mountain’s girls impressed as well, beating Cullman 6-0. Chelsea’s girls posted a 7-0 win over Gadsden City.

Over the weekend, Oak Mountain and Chelsea’s boys competed in the Lakeshore Shootout. The Eagles finished in a scoreless tie with Grissom on Friday and the Hornets fell to John Carroll 2-1. On Saturday, Oak Mountain beat Albertville 1-0 and tied with Huntsville 0-0. Chelsea claimed a pair of 10-0 wins over Paul Bryant and Minor.

Briarwood’s boys opened the season with a 6-1 win over Pell City.

