The Reset: Basketball teams advance to postseason

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Chelsea’s Sophia Brown (30) moves toward the goal in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The high school basketball area tournaments took place last week, with a few local teams qualifying for the state playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Chelsea and Briarwood girls faced off in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. Chelsea earned a 50-33 win behind 19 points from Sydney Schwallie, extending the Lady Hornets’ season and ending Briarwood’s.

For the second straight year, the Oak Mountain girls advanced to the playoffs, as the Lady Eagles defeated Thompson 63-47 on Tuesday evening. Charity Shaw led the way for Oak Mountain with 20 points in the contest, with Raegan Whitaker tallying 18 points and Riley Sullivan chipping in 12 as well.

On Wednesday, Chelsea’s boys had their season ended in double overtime in a 52-50 loss to Homewood. Paul Lanzi led the way with 12 points and three assists, and his circus shot late in regulation extended the game. Riley Edmiston scored nine points for the Hornets as well.

Briarwood’s boys fell on Wednesday as well, losing 72-44 to Mountain Brook, thus ending the Lions’ season. Oak Mountain’s boys came out on the right end of their area tournament game, as the Eagles defeated Thompson 53-44. Evan Smith and Will Shaver led the team with 16 points apiece, with Smith adding five assists and Shaver pulling down eight rebounds. Noah Young went for eight points and nine rebounds as well.

On Friday, Oak Mountain’s girls fell to Hoover 72-26 in the area tournament final. The Chelsea girls had better fortune, beating Homewood 50-36 to win their tournament. In the game, Sophia Brown dropped 16 points and Ellen Fleming added 15.

Oak Mountain’s boys fell to Hoover 54-43 on Saturday in the area tournament final. Brady Dunn led the team with 18 points and Shaver added nine points for the Eagles.

The Briarwood girls finished the season with an 11-10 record, while the boys were 8-18. Chelsea's boys were 5-24 on the year.

In the sub-regional round, Chelsea's girls host Jasper on Tuesday. In the regional semifinals, Oak Mountain's girls travel to Austin on Thursday and the boys head to James Clemens on Friday

WRESTLING

The Oak Mountain wrestling team competed in the Class 7A state tournament over the weekend. Camden Tipton won the state title in the 106-pound division, defeating Spain Park’s Bradley Williams in an 8-6 decision in the final. Austin Buird and Cole Burrough also advanced to the semifinals of their weight classes, and Oak Mountain finished 10th with 72 team points.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Oak Mountain girls soccer team beat Huntsville 2-0 to start the week off with a win. On Tuesday, the Briarwood boys toppled Montevallo 10-0.

On Thursday, Briarwood’s boys earned another win, beating Faith Academy 4-0 in the opener of the Southern Shootout. The Lions then knocked off Theodore 4-1 on Friday. They closed the tournament on Saturday with a 2-0 win over St. Paul’s.

On Friday, the Oak Mountain girls triumphed over Chelsea 3-0 and the Eagles boys fell to Mountain Brook 2-0.

Over the weekend, Briarwood’s girls lost to Fairhope 2-1 and to McGill-Toolen 2-0.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team began its season last Saturday. The Hornets were swept in a doubleheader against Vestavia Hills, 3-2 and 6-3. Evan Jones and Gavin Lovingood drove in a run apiece for the Hornets, but it wasn’t enough to get the win after Connor Ball’s strong start on the mound. Ball went five innings, allowing just four hits and one run, while striking out eight. In the second game, the Hornets posted three runs in the top of the first innings, but no more beyond that. Cole Kennedy hit a two-run homer in the opening frame.

