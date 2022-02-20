The Reset: Lady Hornets, Eagles advance to regional final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Sydney Schwallie (21) dribbles the ball guarded by Huffman’s Jamiria Jones (12) during the first half of the AHSAA Class 6A girls Northeast Regional Semifinal at Pete Matthews Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams.

BASKETBALL

The high school basketball playoffs began last week.

On Monday evening, the Chelsea girls cruised past Jasper 46-25 in the Class 6A sub-regional round. The Lady Hornets used their stifling defense to gain an early lead and never relent. Click here for the full recap of the contest.

On Thursday, Chelsea’s girls used stingy defense to knock off Huffman 39-30 in the 6A Northeast Regional semifinal. Oak Mountain’s boys advanced past the 7A Northwest Regional semifinal, defeating Austin 56-37. Oak Mountain’s girls hung tough with Bob Jones but eventually fell to the Lady Patriots.

The Oak Mountain boys and girls teams played in the 7A Northwest Regional semifinals Friday, with the girls falling to Bob Jones after a tough second half and the boys pulling away to knock off Austin. Click here for the full recap of the day’s games.

This week, Chelsea’s girls face Oxford in the 6A Northeast Regional final. That game will be played Monday at 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State. Oak Mountain’s boys face James Clemens at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 7A Northwest Regional final at Wallace State.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain wrestling teams completed the season over the weekend at the state tournament in Huntsville.

Oak Mountain finished sixth in the Class 7A division, accumulating 47 points. Chelsea finished 22nd in 5A-6A.

Austin Buird led the way for Oak Mountain, as he won the 132-pound division. He defeated Auburn’s Isaiah Watts, Huntsville’s Max Morrow and Thompson’s Nick Dempsey to secure the title.

Nic Rigdon reached the final in the 285-pound class, where he fell to Smiths Station’s Steven Flagg. Rigdon knocked off Foley’s Johnathan Keers and Spain Park’s Rayshod Burts to get to the final.

Camden Tipton placed fourth at 113 pounds. Kirk Smitherman and Zach Hauck also wrestled at state for the Eagles.

Kalob Johnstone was the leader for Chelsea, as he finished fourth at 182 pounds. Landon Keith, Tyler Rayford, Bear Maxwell, Harrison Brakefield, Collin Burroughs and Ian Osbourn also competed for the Hornets.

BASEBALL

The local baseball teams began their seasons last week.

On Friday, Briarwood notched a 15-0 win over Talladega to jumpstart the 2022 campaign. Brady Waugh led the offense with a pair of hits and 3 runs batted in. Luke Sibley went 2-for-2 with a double and 3 runs scored as well. Jonathan Stevens got the start on the mound, and struck 9 batters in 3 hitless innings. Samuel Burr pitched the final 2 innings, striking out all 6 batters he faced.

Chelsea notched an impressive 7-3 win over Thompson. Reid Gongwer made big contributions on the mound and at the plate. He went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, while also striking out 5 in 3 1/3 innings. Andrew Floyd went 3 2/3 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 6 in a scoreless outing.

Oak Mountain began its season with a 9-2 loss to Northridge. Davis Gillespie stood out for the Eagles, going 3-for-4 with a double.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain were back at it Saturday, with Chelsea splitting two games and Oak Mountain dropping both ends of a doubleheader.

Chelsea fell to Gulf Shores 5-4 in its first game of the day. Campbell McCluney got the start and pitched well, going 5 innings and allowing 3 hits and 3 unearned runs. Chris McNeill, Andrew Floyd and Brandon Ridderhoff each drove in a run for the Hornets. In a 7-5 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Kaleb Hester knocked his first home run of the season. McNeill registered a pair of hits, including a triple and drove in 2 runs. Christian Kallaher, Evan Jones and Tucker Garrett all drove in a run as well.

Oak Mountain dropped a tight 5-4 game to Cullman in its first contest. Andrew Hunt and Kevin Jasinski each tallied a pair of hits, with Jasinski knocking in 2 runs. Garrison Kahn pitched well, allowing just 2 runs on 1 hit with 7 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Carter Kimbrell pitched 2 innings in relief, allowing a run on a hit. In a 9-7 loss to Hartselle, Gillespie knocked his first homer of the season and drove in a pair. Nick McCord went 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs as well. Peyton Parkinson and Chapman Wallock each tallied an RBI.

SOFTBALL

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain softball teams began their season over the weekend at the Thompson President’s Day round robin event.

On Friday, Chelsea split a pair of games, beating Calera and falling to Spain Park 3-0. In the win, Julie Amacher drove in 2 runs, while Maia Harris pitched 3 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 3 hits. Olivia Trout pitched well in the loss, going 3 innings and allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits.

Oak Mountain also split its two games, beating Moody 4-3 and falling to Mortimer Jordan 3-1. In the win, Elizabeth Zaleski broke the tie and won the game with her walk-off double in the final frame. Sarah Katona notched a pair of hits, including her first home run of the year. Sheridan Andrews had a double and drove in a pair of runs as well.

SOCCER

Some of the local teams were back in action last Tuesday night. The Briarwood girls soccer team knocked off Helena 3-0 and Chelsea took down John Carroll 3-1. On the boys side, Oak Mountain fell to James Clemens 2-1.

In Friday night action, Briarwood’s boys beat Calera 1-0, Chelsea’s girls beat Spanish Fort 2-1 and Northridge 3-2, and Oak Mountain’s girls finished in a scoreless draw with Oak Mountain.

On Saturday, Chelsea’s boys beat Clay-Chalkville 10-0, Oak Mountain’s boys beat Spain Park 8-0, Oak Mountain’s girls took down Spain Park 2-1 and Chelsea’s girls beat LaGrange 2-0 to win the Lakeshore Shootout.

TENNIS

The Chelsea tennis teams won their first area matches of the season last Tuesday. The girls pulled off a clean sweep of Chilton County, winning 9-0, while the boys won 8-1.

