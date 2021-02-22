The Reset: Lady Hornets, Eagles advance to regional final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Clay-Chalkville vs Southside Gadsden - Oak Mountain Invite Oak Mountain head coach Chris Love talks to the Eagles during a timeout in a game against Mortimer Jordan during the Oak Mountain Invite basketball tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Eagles won the game 64-33 to advance in the tournament. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

Last Wednesday, the Chelsea girls basketball team advanced to the round of 16 in the Class 6A playoffs for the third consecutive year, with the Lady Hornets blowing past Jasper 64-38 in the sub-regional round. Ellen Fleming led Chelsea with 19 points in the game and Sophia Brown scored 16.

The Lady Hornets turned around and played in the next round the following night, beating Oxford 50-38 in the Northeast Regional semifinals. Fleming led the team in scoring once again, finishing with 15 points. Sydney Schwallie and Brown scored 10 points as well.

Oak Mountain’s girls fell to Austin 36-28 in the Class 7A regional semifinal round on Friday evening. But the Oak Mountain boys were able to continue their postseason roll, beating James Clemens 64-53. Noah Young scored 18 points to lead the way, while Will Shaver scored 14 points, Brady Dunn added 13 and Evan Smith scored 10.

This week, Chelsea’s girls and Oak Mountain’s boys will play in the regional finals. Chelsea takes on Huffman at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Jacksonville State University. Oak Mountain takes on either Hoover or Florence at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Wallace State Community College.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team finished the season at the Class 5A/6A state tournament over the weekend. For the Hornets, Cale Tucker finished second in the 106-pound division, while Preston Royster placed third at 182 pounds.

BASEBALL

Last Wednesday, the Oak Mountain and Briarwood baseball teams began their seasons. Oak Mountain earned a doubleheader sweep over Pell City, winning 9-0 and 14-4. In the first game, Davis Gillespie had a double and grand slam to lead the offensive outburst. Stephen Moraski drove in two runs as well. Connor Adams went five scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing just two hits.

Briarwood fell to Vestavia Hills 8-1, with Parker Hutson’s homer the only offense for the Lions. Briarwood took on Vestavia Hills once again Thursday, falling 8-2. Carson McKinney had a two-run double in the game for the Lions. Spencer Nichols went two scoreless innings on the mound for Briarwood as well.

On Saturday, Briarwood lost both ends of a doubleheader, falling to Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 and dropping an 8-4 decision to Northridge. In the Hewitt game, McKinney drove in the lone run and Tyler Waugh knocked in a pair of runs against Northridge.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain played a pair of games at Chelsea with Russell County on Saturday. Chelsea knocked off Oak Mountain 13-4. Jackson Webster went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Hornets, while Connor Ball was 2-for-4 with three RBIs as well. Andrew Floyd drove in two runs of his own. Campbell McCluney came on in relief and threw 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. In a 4-3 win over Russell County, Cole Kennedy drove in a pair of runs and Ball went the distance on the mound, giving up two hits and three runs (one earned) and striking out eight.

Oak Mountain knocked off Russell County 16-5 as well. Gillespie was the offensive star for the Eagles, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs. Mitchell Pierce had three hits and two RBIs, while Moraski and Andrew Hunt each had two RBIs as well.

SOFTBALL

Last weekend, the Briarwood softball team began its season at the John Carroll Kick-Off Classic. On Friday, the Lady Lions dropped two games, falling to John Carroll 13-2 and McAdory 5-3. Against McAdory, Gigi Rubino drove in two runs.

Chelsea played its first game on Friday as well, beating Brookwood 7-4. Tyler Erwin pitched well for the Hornets, going four innings and allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out seven.

Oak Mountain went to Leeds for the Greenwave Classic over the weekend. On Friday, the Eagles won a pair of games, trouncing Leeds 15-0 and edging Mortimer Jordan 5-4. Against Leeds, Elizabeth Zaleski hit a home run and drove in four runs, while Sarah Katona, Lacy Marty and Anna Fleming each knocked in two runs. Marty allowed just one hit in three innings of work. The Eagles lost to Oxford 3-2 on Saturday, despite a home run from Dawn Autry.

On Saturday, Briarwood finished up play in the John Carroll Kick-Off Classic. The Lions fell to Corner 22-3 and lost to Mountain Brook 14-3. Against Mountain Brook, Cameron Fountain doubled and drove in two runs.

SOCCER

Last Thursday, the Oak Mountain boys soccer team beat Hewitt-Trussville 1-0. Logan Dunnaway scored the lone goal for the Eagles in the win. Oak Mountain’s girls picked up a 2-0 win over Spain Park.

Also on Thursday, the Chelsea boys took down Pelham 6-2 in the North Shelby Derby. Matt Reinsch registered a hat trick to lead the Hornets in the victory.

On Friday, the Briarwood girls earned an impressive 2-1 win over Hoover. Oak Mountain’s girls continued play in the Lakeshore Shootout with a 4-0 win over LaGrange (Ga.). Chelsea’s girls were also in action in the Shootout, drawing with James Clemens 1-1.

Oak Mountain’s girls won the Lakeshore Shootout on Saturday with wins of 6-0 over Northridge and 2-1 over James Clemens.

Chelsea’s girls split a pair of matches on Saturday, falling to Bob Jones 2-1 and beating Northridge 3-2. Chelsea’s boys notched a win on Saturday as well, beating Northridge 2-0.

