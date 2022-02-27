The Reset: Lady Hornets, Eagles fall in regional final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Evan Smith (1) takes the ball to the goal guarded by James Clemens’ Jordan Frazier (2) in the second half of the Class 7A boys Northwest Regional Final at Traditions Bank Arena at Jacksonville State Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The Eagles fell to James Clemens 59-55. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams.

BASKETBALL

Last week, the Chelsea girls and Oak Mountain boys basketball teams fell in the regional final in heartbreaking fashion.

The Chelsea girls lost to Oxford in overtime on Monday in the Class 6A Northeast Regional final. Click here for the story of the game.

The Oak Mountain boys gave up a late basket and fell to James Clemens in the Class 7A Northwest Regional final. Click here for that story.

BASEBALL

The Oak Mountain baseball team picked up a 2-1 win over Brookwood last Wednesday. Kevin Jasinski’s two-run double in the middle innings was all Davis Gillespie would need. Gillespie pitched a complete game, allowing just a run on 3 hits to go with 10 strikeouts. Andrew Hunt also racked up a pair of hits and scored a run for the Eagles.

Briarwood earned a 5-1 win over John Carroll on Wednesday as well. Drake Meeks pitched well in his start, earning the win by going 5 innings and allowing 1 run on 1 hit with 12 strikeouts. Samuel Burr notched the save for the Lions by pitching the final 2 innings in hitless fashion. From the leadoff spot, Luke Sibley walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run. John Carroll’s Braxton Williams pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing 2 hits.

Briarwood took down the Cavs once again Thursday, winning 10-0. Will Clark led the way for the Lions, going 3-for-3 with a home run, 3 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Waugh racked up 4 hits, including a pair of doubles and 2 RBIs. Sibley, Andrew McAdams and Jake Souders each drove in runs for Briarwood as well. Jonathan Stevens got the start on the mound, allowing 2 hits and striking out 8 in 4 innings of work. Jackson Adams pitched the final 3 innings, striking out 4. For John Carroll, William Gignilliat tallied a pair of hits, while Max Plaia pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed just a run.

Chelsea posted a solid win Thursday as well, beating Pell City 6-1. Reid Gongwer and Andrew Floyd each drove in runs for the Hornets, while Floyd got the win on the mound. He allowed a single hit in 4 1/3 scoreless innings, with 7 strikeouts. Kaleb Hester went 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on a hit.

Briarwood kept up its winning ways Friday, beating Leeds 8-3. Clark led the Lions offense, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Stevens hit a triple and drove in 2 runs of his own. Waugh had 4 hits in the game, driving in a run and scoring 3 while also notching the save on the mound. Sibley and McAdams each drove in a run as well. Cal Martin got the win on the mound, going 5 innings and allowing an unearned run on 2 hits.

Briarwood fell to Leeds 5-4 on Saturday. Cooper Higgins had a strong day, notching 3 hits and an RBI at the plate and pitching 2 innings. Sibley and Burr each drove in a run as well.

Chelsea split a pair of games on Saturday, beating Calera 10-5 and falling to Oak Mountain 7-0. In the Calera win, Campbell McCluney led the Hornets with a double and 3 RBIs, while Christian Kallaher drove in a pair of runs. Floyd, Evan Jones, Kaleb Hester and Chris McNeill all knocked in a run as well. Gongwer pitched 5 innings and Kaden Heatherly threw the final 2 innings in scoreless fashion.

Oak Mountain notched a pair of wins Saturday, with the win over Chelsea and a 13-3 win over Calera. Against Chelsea, Hunt drove in a pair of runs and Conner Moore notched 3 hits and drove in a run. Taylor Bush, Davis Gillespie, Nick McCord and Carter Kimbrell each drove in a run as well. Maddox Macrory was lights out on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing just 4 hits in the complete game performance. Brandon Ridderhoff pitched well for Chelsea, allowing an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings.

In the Calera win, Bush finished with 3 hits and 3 RBIs to lead the charge, while Moore doubled and knocked home 3 as well. Macrory had 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, while Gillespie went 3-for-4 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Grant Rakers drove in a pair and Hunt knocked in one as well. Garrison Kahn pitched 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Chelsea softball team suffered an 8-5 area loss to Mountain Brook last Tuesday. The Spartans scored all eight of their runs in the first inning and hung on from there. Edith Kaplan homered for Mountain Brook, driving in 3 runs. Ellie Pitts also drove in 3 runs in the game, and pitched the complete game in the circle. She struck out 6 batters in her 7 innings of work. Reagan Rape and Claire Robinett each drove in a run for Mountain Brook as well. For Chelsea, Olivia Trout hit a home run and knocked in 3 runs, while adding 2 scoreless innings in the circle. Hannah Marler notched 2 hits and an RBI and Maia Harris threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits.

Oak Mountain earned a 10-5 win over Mountain Brook on Thursday evening. Emily Hart led the way for the Eagles at the plate and in the circle. She doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while allowing 2 runs in 3 innings pitched. Sarah Katona went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and 4 runs scored. Makenzie Price threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, while doubling in a run at the plate as well. Alea Rye, Anna Dubose and Kristian Carr all drove in runs for Oak Mountain as well. For Mountain Brook, Edith Kaplan had 2 hits, including a double, and an RBI. Reagan Rape, Patty Ann Frierson and Claire Robinett drove in a run each as well.

Chelsea played in the Greenwave Classic in Leeds over the weekend, splitting a pair of games Friday. The Hornets shut out Leeds 3-0, as Hardy Erwin allowed just 1 hit and struck out 3 in 5 scoreless innings in the circle. Abby Hibbs drove in a run and Trout cemented the outcome with a two-run homer late. Chelsea also fell to McAdory 2-1 in a low-scoring contest. Harris pitched well for the Hornets, though, allowing 1 run on 3 hits in 5 innings of work.

Chelsea finished up play in the Greenwave Classic on Saturday. The Hornets knocked off Leeds 5-3. Marler notched 2 hits and drove in a run, while Kathryn Bryars also picked up 2 hits and 2 runs scored. Hibbs, Maddie Riggins and Julie Amacher each drove in a run as well. Chelsea then fell to Spain Park 3-2 in the semifinals of the tournament. Trout had a solid game, allowing a run in 3 innings while picking up a pair of hits at the plate. Marler also drove in a run.

Oak Mountain also played in the Greenwave Classic, playing all of its games on Saturday. In pool play, the Eagles beat St. Clair County 6-2 and tied with Oxford 5-5. In the St. Clair County win, Elizabeth Zaleski led the offense with a homer and 2 RBIs, while Anna Dubose hit her first varsity home run as well. Rye, Carr and Sheridan Andrews each drove in a run as well. Hart pitched well, allowing an unearned run on a hit in 3 innings of work in the circle.

In the Oxford game, Carr drove in a pair of runs, while Katona, Hart and Dubose all had RBIs as well. Oak Mountain fell to Corner 12-1 in bracket play. Carr supplied the offense for the Eagles, hitting a home run. She also pitched 2 innings, allowing just an unearned run.

Briarwood got its season started Saturday in the John Carroll Kick-Off Classic last Saturday. The Lions got off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory over Shades Valley. Meredith Kellum was outstanding, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 11 in 4 scoreless innings in the circle. She also drove in a run at the plate, along with Anna Grace Hatfield. The Lions fell to Springville 10-1, with Callie Mann knocking in a run, before falling to Homewood 11-0 to finish the tournament.

SOCCER

The Oak Mountain boys and girls soccer teams began area play against Tuscaloosa County last Tuesday night, with the boys winning 8-0 and the girls prevailing 10-0.

On Friday, the Briarwood boys beat Westminster-Oak Mountain 3-0, while Oak Mountain notched a sweep of area foe Thompson. The boys won 2-1 and the girls earned a 3-1 victory.

On Saturday, the Oak Mountain boys knocked off Chelsea 3-1, while Briarwood’s girls beat Thompson 2-0.

TENNIS

The Chelsea tennis teams beat Benjamin Russell last Thursday, with the boys sweeping 9-0 and the girls winning 7-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Last Wednesday, Briarwood announced Luann Causey as the new varsity volleyball head coach.

“I am most grateful for the opportunity to serve BCS in this position. Volleyball has always been a significant part of my life and I love the game. I look forward to leading and sharing the sport that ultimately changed my life. Hard work is honorable and noble, and with that being said, I’m eager to hit the ground running with these young ladies,” Causey said in a statement.

Causey has served as an assistant at Briarwood on two separate occasions, including last season. She takes over for Hannah Josey, who recently stepped down to focus on her family and newborn son.

SIGNING

Last Wednesday, five Oak Mountain student-athletes were recognized for signing to compete at the college level. Noah Arrington signed to compete in cross-country and track and field at Birmingham-Southern College; Josh Stidfole signed at the University of Montevallo for cross-country and track and field; Makenzie Price is headed to Regis College in Massachusetts; Sarah Katona will play softball at Samford University and Kathryn Smith is headed to Jacksonville State University to play volleyball.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain outdoor track and field teams began the season last Saturday at the Northridge Jaguar Relays.

For Chelsea, the 4x800-meter girls relay team won, Jadyn Debardlabon won the long jump and the boys 4x100 relay team won. The girls 4x100 and 800 sprint medley teams finished third, Lily Rigor finished second in triple jump and Alana McCulla finished second in pole vault.

From Oak Mountain, the girls 4x400 and distance medley relay teams won, the boys 4x200, 800 sprint medley, 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley relay teams all won as well. The girls sprint medley team and boys 4x100 relay teams finished third. Mitch Allen was second in triple jump and third in long jump and Jack Stanfield was third in discus and second in shot put.

— What else would you like to see mentioned?