The Reset: Lady Hornets make 1st final four

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media The Hornets rush the court as Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow brings the trophy to the team as Chelsea defeated Huffman in the AHSAA Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Chelsea defeated Huffman 58-43 to advance to the AHSAA state semi-final game at Bartow Arena on Monday, March 1, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Chelsea girls basketball team advanced to the state final four for the first time in school history last Tuesday with a win over Huffman. Click here for the recap of game.

Chelsea will face Carver-Montgomery on Monday at 2 p.m. in the Class 6A semifinals at Bartow Arena.

The Oak Mountain boys punched their ticket to the final four as well, beating Hoover in the Class 7A Northwest Regional final on Thursday. Click here for a recap of the win.

Oak Mountain will take on Auburn on Tuesday at Bartow Arena.

BASEBALL

Last Monday, the Briarwood baseball team picked up its first win of the year with a 4-1 victory over Pell City. Carson McKinney got the Lions on the board with a two-run double in the first inning and they held on from there. Jonah Carroll was strong on the mound, going four scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits and striking out six batters.

Chelsea beat Benjamin Russell 2-1 on Tuesday, as the Hornets scratched across a run in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. Parker Szush was stellar on the mound for Chelsea, allowing one run on four hits across six innings.

Oak Mountain also beat Shelby County 5-4, as Davis Gillespie scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to send the Eagles home winners. Chapman Wallock drove in two runs for Oak Mountain and Connor Adams threw three scoreless innings on the mound, striking out six while allowing just two hits.

Oak Mountain got a convincing win over Gadsden City on Wednesday, blowing past the Titans 13-1. Stephen Moraski piled up three hits and drove in three runs, while Maddox Macrory also had three RBIs. Wallock knocked in a pair as well. Drew Rowland went four innings on the mound, allowing a run on a hit and striking out five.

Chelsea edged out Wetumpka 4-3 on Thursday, despite a Wetumpka rally in the bottom of the seventh. In a low scoring game, starting pitcher Campbell McCluney got the win, allowing three runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts. Briarwood beat Pell City 6-4 on Thursday as well. Tyler Waugh hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to put the Lions ahead for good. McKinney got the start and allowed three runs in five innings. Jonathan Stevens came on in relief and threw two innings, allowing one run on one hit.

Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills 3-2 on Thursday, despite a strong start from Moraski. He went five innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six.

On Saturday, Chelsea and Oak Mountain played a doubleheader with American Christian. Oak Mountain knocked off ACA 10-5. Rowland went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Macrory drove in a pair of runs as well. Oak Mountain surrendered the lead late in a 6-4 loss to Chelsea.

Chelsea fell to American Christian 5-4 in eight innings. In that game, Reid Gongwer went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Evan Jones was 3-for-4 with a double and a run batted in. In the win over Oak Mountain, Jackson Webster was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Andrew Floyd was dominant in relief, throwing 3 1/3 hitless innings and striking out six.

SOFTBALL

Last Monday, the Oak Mountain softball team lost a wild, back and forth thriller to Chilton County, 14-11. Chilton County’s Ty Williams hit her third home run of the game — a grand slam — to walk off in the bottom of the eighth. For Oak Mountain, Riley Sullivan hit two home runs in her first game of the season, while Lacy Marty and Elizabeth Zaleski each finished with two hits and two runs batted in. Macey Pierce and Emma Kate Locke also homered for the Tigers.

On Tuesday, Hoover beat Chelsea 5-4 in walk-off fashion, as Brookelyn Cannon put the finishing touches on a three-run eighth inning with a base hit to send the Bucs home winners. Cannon had two RBIs in the contest. Madeline Epperson hit a two-run homer for Chelsea in the top of the eighth to take a 4-2 lead, before the Bucs rallied. Chelsea’s Carly Taylor also homered.

Oak Mountain knocked off Moody 8-6, also on Tuesday. Grace Hummel came up with the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning and finished the night with a pair of runs batted in. Sullivan hit another home run and Marty got the win in relief, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Briarwood fell to Ramsay 13-2 on Wednesday. Ryleigh Merritt provided the offense for the Lions, driving in both runs with a home run.

Chelsea got a convincing win on Thursday, taking down Mountain Brook 16-5 in a Class 6A, Area 9 contest. Tyler Erwin led the way for the Hornets, as she went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run and drove in five runs. Hannah Marler also homered and knocked in a pair of runs. Olivia Bergert registered three hits, finishing with a triple and two RBIs. Katherine Bryars, Taylor and Epperson all knocked in a pair as well.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain played in Pelham’s round robin event over the weekend, with both teams earning wins over Pelham on Friday. Chelsea won 7-3, with Katie Goss leading the way with three RBIs. Erwin knocked in a pair of runs at the plate and in the circle, threw two hitless innings, striking out six batters.

Oak Mountain blew past the Panthers 14-3. Sarah Katona was the offensive star, going 4-for-4, slugging two home runs and driving in seven runs. Sarah Wells pitched two strong innings in relief, allowing just a hit and no runs.

Chelsea won one of its three games on Saturday. The Hornets began the day with a 6-1 loss to John Carroll, then beat Jasper 5-2. Erwin went deep in the game, while Landry Holt went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Olivia Trout pitched well, allowing five hits in five innings. Chelsea rallied before falling to Oak Mountain 6-5. The Hornets came back from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game 5-5, with Erwin hitting a three-run homer to spark the charge.

Oak Mountain had a strong day on Saturday, winning all three of its games. The Eagles got things started with a 9-0 win over McAdory. Emily Hart homered and drove in two runs, while Dawn Autry and Zaleski homered as well. Wells allowed just one hit in three innings of work.

The Eagles then topped Jasper 7-3. Autry hit another homer, while Hart tallied three hits — including two doubles — and drove in a run. Marty went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out 12.

Oak Mountain capped off the day with the walk-off win over Chelsea. Katona got the walk-off hit after Chelsea rallied from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game. Zaleski led the way, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. Autry hit her third homer of the day as well.

SOCCER

Several local soccer teams were in action last Tuesday. Briarwood’s girls fell to Spain Park 4-0, while the Lions boys beat Leeds 2-0. Oak Mountain’s teams were in action as well, with the girls beating Hewitt-Trussville 1-0 and the boys tying John Carroll 2-2. Chelsea’s boys fell to Mountain Brook 8-1.

On Thursday, the Chelsea boys beat Woodlawn 10-0, as Chris Nettuno secured a hat trick to lead the Hornets. Chelsea’s girls also earned a 7-1 win over Northridge.

The Oak Mountain boys played in the Battle at the Brook over the weekend and began with a 3-1 loss to Mountain Brook on Friday.

Briarwood’s girls fell to Homewood 5-0 on Friday as well.

On Saturday, Oak Mountain earned a pair of shutout victories, beating Pinson Valley 1-0 and Southside-Gadsden 2-0.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.