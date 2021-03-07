The Reset: Eagles win it all

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Wilder Evers (4), Will Shavers (25), Noah Young (2) and Evan Smith (1) react as the buzzer sounds at the end of the AHSAA boys Class 7A state championship game against Enterprise at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The Eagles defeated Enterprise 41-37 to claim the Class 7A state championship title. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Oak Mountain boys basketball team won the first state championship in program history with a win over Enterprise in the Class 7A final on Wednesday afternoon. Click here for a full recap of the Eagles’ run.

BASEBALL

Last Monday, the Briarwood baseball team earned a 9-1 win over Pelham to get the week started on the right foot. Eli Steadman and Cameron Ray each drove in two runs in the game for the Lions. Andrew Kellum was strong on the mound. He went six innings, surrendering one run on four hits and striking out eight.

Oak Mountain fell victim to a seventh-inning rally and lost 4-3 to Spain Park on Monday. Stephen Moraski gave the Eagles a great start, allowing just two hits and a run in five innings, while striking out eight batters. Drew Rowland knocked in two runs, while Chapman Wallock finished with three hits.

On Thursday, Chelsea began play in the Perfect Game High School Showdown tournament with a couple games at the Hoover Met Complex. In the Hornets’ first game of the day, they fell to IMG Academy (Fla.) 15-3. Connor Ball doubled twice and drove in a run in the game. Chelsea topped Florence 5-3 in the second game. Adam Reaves drove in two runs to lead the offense, while Parker Szush and Andrew Floyd combined for a strong performance on the mound. Szush allowed two unearned runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings and Andrew Floyd went 2 1/3 innings, striking out five while giving up one run on two hits.

Briarwood earned an impressive 11-1 victory over McAdory on Thursday. Tyler Waugh led the charge offensively, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Steadman tallied a pair of hits and drove in two runs, while Brady Waugh had a double and two RBIs as well. Jonah Carroll was strong on the mound, allowing a lone run on one hit with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Stevens excelled in relief, pitching the final three innings in hitless fashion and striking out seven.

Oak Mountain dominated Spain Park 9-1 on Thursday. Davis Gillespie did it all for the Eagles offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double, a grand slam and six RBIs. Connor Adams was stellar on the mound as well, as he went six innings and allowed one run on three hits with nine strikeouts.

Chelsea fell to Trinity Christian (Fla.) 8-6 on Friday. Ball doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Chelsea offense, while Ricky Whited was strong in relief. He allowed two unearned runs in three innings on the mound.

Oak Mountain completed the season sweep of Gadsden City on Friday with a 5-2 win over the Titans. Moraski drove in three runs for the Eagles on the day in support of a strong start on the mound from Stone Evers. He gave up a lone hit in four scoreless innings, while striking out three.

Briarwood blew out Pelham 12-1 on Friday. Brady Waugh led the offense with two hits and three RBIs, while Pierce Covin knocked in a pair as well. Samuel Burr was the strongest pitcher for the Lions, going three scoreless innings and allowing just four hits while striking out five.

SOFTBALL

Last Wednesday, the Briarwood softball team lost to Pelham 12-0 and Chelsea lost to Springville 10-5.

On Thursday, Chelsea rebounded to beat Southside-Gadsden 12-3. Olivia Bergert led the offense with a huge day, registering hits in all four at-bats, including a double, home run and four RBIs. Carly Taylor tallied a pair of hits and drove in three runs, and Jadyn Buff got four hits, scored three runs and drove in one. Olivia Trout and Caroline Moore combined for a solid night in the circle.

Briarwood fell to Oak Grove 7-5 on Thursday. Ryleigh Merritt led the way for the Lions, finishing with two doubles and four RBIs in the contest. She also threw five innings in the circle and struck out eight batters.

Chelsea played in White Plains’ tournament in Oxford over the weekend. Chelsea fell to White Plains 5-1 but beat American Christian 9-6 on Friday. In the win, Hannah Marler doubled and drove in two runs.

Oak Mountain played in Spain Park’s Jag Classic over the weekend. On Friday, the Eagles split their two pool games. They fell to Satsuma 6-0 before beating Enterprise 5-1. In the win, Dawn had three hits and an RBI. Lacy Marty pitched five innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts.

On Saturday, Oak Mountain’s tournament ended with a 2-0 loss to Hartselle. Marty pitched well, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and striking out 12 in six innings.

Chelsea won two of its three games on Saturday. The Hornets beat Pleasant Valley 10-5, with Kathryn Bryars, Tyler Erwin and Madelyn Clines all registering two RBIs. In a 7-2 win over Sand Rock, Marler drove in two runs and Trout went all five innings, striking out seven. The Hornets lost to Sumiton Christian 7-3 to end the tournament. Bergert doubled and drove in two runs in that game.

Briarwood played in the Pell City Round Robin on Saturday, dropping all three contests. The Lady Lions fell to Pell City 13-1, Homewood 9-3 and Sparkman 14-2. Against Homewood, Meredith Kellum drove in two runs, while Cameron Fountain doubled and drove in a pair in the Sparkman game.

SOCCER

The Briarwood soccer teams took on Mountain Brook last Tuesday. The Lady Lions earned an impressive 3-1 win over Mountain Brook, while the boys fell 3-0. Both Chelsea teams played McAdory as well and dominated, the boys winning 3-2 and the girls cruising 10-0. Oak Mountain’s girls fell to Homewood 1-0.

Several of the local teams were in action on Thursday. The Oak Mountain boys fell to Thompson 2-1, while the Lady Eagles earned a 3-0 shutout win over Thompson. Chelsea’s girls fell to Homewood 2-0.

On Friday, Oak Mountain’s boys beat Helena 3-0 and the girls beat St. Paul’s 3-1.

