The Reset: Eagles baseball wins 4

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Oak Mountain’s Davis Gillespie (9) fields the ball at third base in a game against Stanhope Elmore at Oak Mountain High School on Friday, March 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Oak Mountain baseball team began last week with a 7-3 win over Brookwood on Monday.

On Thursday, Oak Mountain took down Briarwood 6-0. Taylor Bush led the Eagles offense by going 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Matthew Heiberger and Conner Moore each tallied 2 hits and an RBI. Maddox Macrory drove in a run as well. Davis Gillespie was strong on the mound for the Eagles, allowing just 1 hit in 6 scoreless innings, adding 11 strikeouts. For Briarwood, Drake Meeks threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Samuel Burr allowed a run in 2 innings.

Chelsea fell to Calera 6-2 on Thursday.

Oak Mountain swept a doubleheader against Stanhope Elmore on Friday, winning both games by a 2-1 score. In one of the wins, Andrew Hunt and Grant Rakers drove in the runs to support Macrory, who threw 7 innings and struck out 12 batters. In the other win, Gillespie hit a solo home run and Hunt drove in the other run. Garrison Kahn got the start and allowed a run over 4 innings of work, striking out 9 batters. Kevin Jasinski threw the last 3 innings in hitless fashion.

SOFTBALL

The Briarwood softball team began play last week with a 14-7 loss to Oak Grove. The Lions had some bright spots in the game, especially Meredith Kellum, who launched a pair of home runs and finished with 4 runs batted in. She also scored 3 runs. Cameron Fountain was 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run of her own. Camille Jarvis also knocked in a run.

Oak Mountain suffered an area loss to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, falling 15-2. Anna Dubose knocked in both runs for the Eagles.

SOCCER

The Chelsea boys soccer team began play last week with a 2-0 win over Stanhope Elmore. Eighth grader Luke Miller scored both goals for the Hornets, getting one in the first half off a cross from Brock Marlow and scoring another in the second half from Alejandro Hernandez.

Both Chelsea teams took losses Thursday, with the boys falling 4-1 to Homewood in an area matchup and the girls losing to Northridge 2-1.

The Oak Mountain teams were victorious on Friday, with the boys beating Wetumpka 3-0 and the girls taking down Dothan 5-0. Briarwood’s boys finished in a 0-0 draw with Spain Park.

The Oak Mountain boys fell to Mountain Brook 1-0 on Saturday.

GOLF

The Briarwood boys golf team finished third in the West Alabama Tournament last week at Ol Colony Club in Tuscaloosa. Sam Burns led the Lions with a round of 75.

