The Reset: Eagles win Hornet Blowout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Softball The Oak Mountain High School softball team won the Hornet Blowout on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

Last Monday, the Chelsea baseball team fell to Pell City 3-0. The Hornets struggled offensively, but Jared Kaplan was strong in relief on the mound, throwing two hitless innings.

On Tuesday, Oak Mountain knocked off Briarwood 5-2. Davis Gillespie led the way for the Eagles both offensively and on the mound. He drove in two runs and pitched two dominant innings of relief, striking out five without allowing a hit. Maddox Macrory doubled and drove in two runs, while Stephen Moraski went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts.

Chelsea knocked off Helena 1-0 on Tuesday as well. The Hornets scored in the bottom of the first and that was all Parker Szush needed on the evening, as he allowed just one hit and struck out five in the complete game shutout.

Oak Mountain shut out Briarwood 5-0 on Thursday. Connor Adams shut down the Lions, allowing just three hits and striking out eight in the complete game performance. Macrory drove in two runs for the Eagles, while Gillespie went 3-for-4 with a triple and RBI.

Chelsea was swept in a doubleheader by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday despite a couple dominant pitching performances. Hillcrest won the first game 2-1 in eight innings. Connor Ball was stellar on the mound for the Hornets, as he went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits with eight strikeouts. The Hornets were shut out 2-0 in the second game. Brock Hill gave up two runs on four hits in seven innings, with nine strikeouts.

Oak Mountain split a doubleheader with Prattville on Friday. The Eagles were shut out 5-0 in the first game but rebounded to post a 7-6 win in the second game, as they scored two runs in the seventh inning and took the lead for good on Jake Derecki’s hit. Matthew Heiberger got the start on the mound. Despite not allowing a hit, he surrendered three runs (one earned) and struck out eight. Gillespie was strong in relief, hurling the final two innings and striking out five without allowing a hit. He also drove in a run at the plate.

Hueytown beat Briarwood 6-3 on Friday as well.

SOFTBALL

Last Monday, the Oak Mountain softball team took down Sumiton Christian 5-1. The Eagles scored four runs in the eighth inning to pull away for the victory. Riley Sullivan knocked the go-ahead hit to kickstart the big inning. Sarah Katona finished with a double, triple and three runs batted in. Lacy Marty was strong in the circle, going all eight innings, surrendering one run on five hits. She struck out nine on the evening as well.

Briarwood fell to Mountain Brook 10-1 on Monday in a Class 6A, Area 9 game.

Chelsea picked up an 8-4 win over Brookwood on Tuesday. After allowing four runs in the first innings, the Hornets rallied with five runs in the sixth inning to claim the lead for good. Tyler Erwin was spectacular in the circle, coming on in relief and throwing six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and striking out nine.

Oak Mountain earned a 4-1 win over Pelham on Wednesday. The Eagles were led by Dawn Autry, who doubled twice and drove in two runs. Marty was dominant in the circle, allowing one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts.

On Thursday, Chelsea rallied to defeat Pinson Valley 8-7. Pinson scored all seven of its runs in the fourth inning, but Chelsea tied it in the bottom half of that inning and took the lead for good in the fifth. Erwin led the way for the Hornets. She went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs at the plate, while throwing four dominant innings in relief as well. She allowed just three hits and struck out nine without allowing a run.

Chelsea hosted the inaugural Hornet Blowout Tournament over the weekend. On Friday, Chelsea won both of its games. In an 11-3 win over Oak Mountain, Madeline Epperson led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Carly Taylor notched a pair of hits and RBIs, while Hannah Marler doubled and drove home two as well. Erwin brought in a pair of runs as well.

Oak Mountain played in the Hornet Blowout as well. The Eagles began the day with a 5-2 win over Calera. Sarah Katona went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in support of a strong performance from Marty. She allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in four innings with seven strikeouts. Marty also notched two hits and a run in the game. The Eagles fell to Chelsea 11-3 in the second game.

On Saturday, Chelsea lost to Calera 6-3, ending its run in the tournament. Erwin went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Oak Mountain took home the tournament victory with two wins on Saturday. In a 5-4 win over Sumiton Christian, Sullivan homered and drove in two runs. Marty led the way in the 10-1 win over Calera, as she went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in addition to her performance in the circle. She went four innings, surrendering one run on six hits with eight strikeouts.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Oak Mountain boys and girls soccer teams earned 10-0 wins over area foe Tuscaloosa County.

On Tuesday, Briawrood’s girls beat Altamont 4-1, Oak Mountain’s girls fell to James Clemens 2-0 and Chelsea’s boys beat Shades Valley 7-0.

The Chelsea girls took down Wetumpka 10-0 on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Oak Mountain’s boys fell to Hoover 3-1.

The local teams were in action on Friday night. Briarwood swept Chelsea in critical area matches. The Lions boys won 2-0 and the girls picked up a 2-1 win. Oak Mountain’s boys beat Northridge 5-1 and the girls knocked off Hoover 4-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain’s outdoor track and field teams competed in the Vestavia Hills King of the Mountain Invitational last Saturday. Chelsea’s Cady McPhail won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.53. Walker Cole of Oak Mountain won the 3,200 and Ethan Hammett won the long jump.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.