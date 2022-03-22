The Reset: Hornets softball earns area win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Morgan Brewer (5) makes contact during an at-bat in a game against the Patriots at Homewood High School on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Hornets defeated Homewood 16-1. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Oak Mountain baseball team knocked off Vestavia Hills 7-4 last Monday. Davis Gillespie spurred the Eagles offense with a huge game, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and 5 runs batted in. Taylor Bush also hit a solo homer for Oak Mountain to support a solid pitching performance. Matthew Heiberger went 4 1/3 innings, allowing 4 hits and no runs with 7 strikeouts. For Vestavia, Hudson Walburn had the big hit, with a double and 3 RBIs on the night. Jackson Harris notched a pair of hits and an RBI. Grainger West pitched well in relief for the Rebels, as he threw 2 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings.

Vestavia Hills and Chelsea split a doubleheader on Thursday evening, The Rebels won the first game 7-5 and the Hornets earned a 7-4 win in the second game. In the first game, a Vestavia victory, Thomas Watson and Will Cox led the Rebels offense with 2 hits, an extra base hit and 2 RBIs. Pierce Hanna, William Peerson and John Paul Head all drove in runs as well. Harris and Ethan McGriff bookended the pitching performance with strong outings. Harris got the start and allowed 1 run in 4 innings, striking out 6 batters. McGriff threw 3 hitless and scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts.

For Chelsea, Jared Kaplan and Christian Kallaher each knocked in a pair of runs, with Cody Fortenberry also knocking in a run. Carson Camper was stellar in relief, going 4 1/3 scoreless innings with 2 hits allowed.

In the second game, Fortenberry, Campbell McCluney and Kaplan all drove in 2 runs each for the Hornets to lead the way. Andrew Floyd went 5 innings, allowing just 2 hits and no runs with 6 strikeouts. Cox hit a triple and drove in 2 runs for Vestavia, while Walburn doubled and drove in a run.

Oak Mountain fell to Gardendale 3-1 on Thursday. Bush knocked in the lone run for the Eagles, while Gillespie pitched well. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits with 11 strikeouts. Gardendale didn’t break through until the seventh inning.

Briarwood suffered a 6-4 loss to Moody on Thursday. Jackson Barnes had a double and an RBI, while Jake Souders and Andrew McAdams knocked in runs as well. Samuel Burr went 2 innings on the mound, allowing 1 hit and striking out 3.

Spain Park defeated Chelsea 5-0 on Saturday. Michael Glick and Josh Harrington led the way for the Spain Park offense, with each tallying 2 hits and an RBI in the contest. Wesley Blackmon and Jacob Tobias also drove in runs. Tobias pitched great, throwing the complete game shutout, allowing 4 hits and striking out 8 in his game. Carson Orr had a strong game for Chelsea, going 3-for-3 at the plate.

SOFTBALL

The Chelsea softball team earned a convincing 16-1 area win over Homewood last Thursday. Olivia Trout led the Hornets’ offense with 2 hits, a double and 4 runs batted in. Abby Hibbs had a standout game as well, going 4-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Morgan Brewer notched 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while Kathryn Bryars registered a pair of hits and drove in 2 runs as well. Julie Amacher went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Maddie Riggins and Hannah Marler knocked in a run each as well. Jadyn Buff scored 3 runs and stole 3 bases in the contest as well. Ella Walker knocked in a run to account for Homewood’s run.

The Mountain Brook softball team took down Briarwood 16-1 in a Class 6A, Area 9 game last Thursday. Leading the Spartans offense was Emma Stearns, who went 3-for-3 with a double, 3 RBIs and 3 runs. Reagan Rape, Patty Ann Frierson and Chloe Hontzas each notched 2 hits, with Rape and Frierson each chipping in 3 RBIs and Hontzas driving in a pair. Edith Kaplan doubled in a run as well. Ellie Pitts scored 3 runs, while pitching 4 stellar innings in the circle. She allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 12 strikeouts. Briarwood’s Meredith Kellum hit a solo home run to account for the Lions’ run.

The Spain Park softball team earned a 5-1 win over Oak Mountain in Class 7A, Area 6 action. Caroline Whisenhunt paced the Jaguars with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, getting a double and driving in 3 runs. Emma Jolley knocked in a run as well in support of Ella Reed, who was stellar in the circle. She pitched the complete game, allowing a run on 5 hits with 12 strikeouts. Kristian Carr knocked in the lone run for the Eagles, who also got a strong start from Allison Turner. She allowed a run on 3 hits in 5 innings of work.

Briarwood played in the McAdory tournament over the weekend, splitting a pair of games on Friday. The Lions fell to Hueytown 3-0 despite solid pitching from Cameron Fountain, as she allowed a run on 3 hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Lions then beat Pinson Valley 4-2. Zora Willingham knocked in a pair of runs, while Kate Atkinson and Fountain knocked in the other runs. Fountain pitched 4 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits. Briarwood fell to West Blocton 7-4 on Saturday. Bella Williams and Callie Mann each drove in runs for the Lions.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain competed in the Buccaneer Round Robin at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex over the weekend. Oak Mountain beat Homewood 10-2 while Chelsea fell to Hoover 10-2 on Friday. For Oak Mountain, Emily Hart and Elizabeth Zaleski each homered for the Eagles, while Alea Rye and Sarah Katona each knocked in 2 runs as well. Anna Dubose, Carr and Makenzie Price drove in runs as well, while Price allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 3 innings in the circle. Turner also got some time in the circle, pitching 4 innings and allowing only a hit in scoreless work.

For Chelsea, Bryars drove in a pair of runs to supply the Hornets offense against Hoover.

Chelsea suffered a pair of one-run losses on Saturday, a 4-3 defeat to Vestavia Hills and a 5-4 loss to Oak Mountain. In the Vestavia loss, Abby Hibbs tripled in a run, while Maia Harris pitched 7 strong innings, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits with 4 strikeouts. In the Oak Mountain game, Amacher drove in 2 runs and pitched 4 1/3 innings. Trout knocked in a run and Bryars went 3-for-4 with a triple. Harris also threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing a lone hit.

Oak Mountain split its games on Saturday, falling to Helena 13-5 and beating Chelsea 5-4. In the loss, Hart and Rye each hit home runs, while Zaleski and Sheridan Andrews knocked in runs as well. In the win over Chelsea, Hart and Katona went deep, while Turner and Carolyn Graham each drove in runs. Turner pitched the complete game, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 6 hits.

SOCCER

The Chelsea boys soccer team finished in a 1-1 draw with Gardendale last Monday. Gardendale notched a goal in the first half to take the lead, but Chelsea equalized on Kaleb Bass’ goal in the second half.

On Thursday, the Oak Mountain boys notched a 5-0 win over Hoover in impressive fashion.

On Friday, Chelsea’s boys outlasted Briarwood 2-1 in seven penalty kick rounds for the Hornets’ first win over the Lions in 26 years. Oak Mountain’s boys drew with John Carroll 2-2.

On Saturday, the Oak Mountain girls toppled St. Paul’s 4-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood and Chelsea outdoor track and field teams competed in the rescheduled King of the Mountain Invitational at Vestavia Hills last Monday. The Briarwood girls finished fifth and the Chelsea boys finished fifth, with Chelsea’s girls placing eighth and Briarwood’s boys placing ninth.

For Briarwood, Sallie Montgomery won the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, 10.5 inches. Kate Saunders was second in discus and third in javelin, while the girls 4x800-meter relay team finished third.

For Chelsea, Cady McPhail won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.89. The girls 4x100 relay team placed third. On the boys side, Matt Gray won the 100 and 200, winning them with times of 10.93 and 22.20 seconds, respectively. The boys 4x100 relay team also took home top prize with a time of 44.13 seconds.

Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain competed in the Homewood Invitational on Saturday. On the boys side, Chelsea placed seventh and Oak Mountain finished 10th.

Briarwood was led by Montgomery and Saunders, who each placed fourth in the triple jump and discus.

Gray won the 100-meter dash (10.91) and the 200-meter dash (22.17) to lead the Hornets, with Miles Brush also winning the 3,200 in 9:25.

Walker Shook led Oak Mountain with a fourth-place finish in the high jump, with Quest Agee placing fifth in the 400.

GOLF

The Chelsea boys golf team earned its second win of the season last Thursday, beating Pelham and Calera 177-200. Sean Brewer had the best score, shooting a 41.

Briarwood’s girls won the Lady Tiger Invitational last week. Cariann and Camille Beatty won all-tournament honors, as Cariann Beatty had the lowest score of the tournament.

FOOTBALL

The Oak Mountain football team announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Preston Sanford on Friday. Sanford comes from Hoover, where he has been on staff the last six years, including for two state championship seasons.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.