The Reset: Spring sports still going strong

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Oak Mountain’s Nick McCord (10) rounds third as he heads home as the Eagles face Gadsden City on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Oak Mountain baseball team began last week with a 5-3 win Monday over a tough Homewood team. Davis Gillespie and Matthew Heiberger each homered for the Eagles, with Heiberger driving in a pair of runs. Maddox Macrory and Kevin Jasinski also notched RBIs in the game. Jasinski was solid on the mound, pitching 4 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits. Garrison Kahn threw 3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 1 hit with 6 strikeouts. Taylor Patterson hit a 3-run home run for Homewood to supply the Patriots’ offense.

Briarwood notched an impressive 7-3 win over Vestavia Hills on Monday. Sam Hoff led the Lions with 2 RBIs in the game, while Brady Waugh, Andrew McAdams and Jackson Barnes all notched RBIs as well. Drake Meeks got the start and nearly went the distance, throwing 6 2/3 innings and allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts. Jackson Harris, Pierce Hanna and John Paul Head each knocked in a run for Vestavia.

The Mountain Brook baseball team earned a critical Class 6A, Area 9 win over Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon by a 3-2 score. Trent Wright hit the go-ahead double in the fifth inning, driving in two of the Spartans’ three runs on the day. John Robicheaux knocked in the other run. Chelsea’s Christian Kallaher knocked in a run for the Hornets. Both starting pitchers were exceptional, with Mountain Brook’s Howell Polk allowing 2 unearned runs in 6 innings on 4 hits, with 9 strikeouts. Chelsea’s Andrew Floyd allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 8 hits with 11 strikeouts in 7 innings. Mountain Brook’s Kenneth Diddell pitched the final inning to earn the save.

On a night when the program dedicated its new press box, Oak Mountain knocked off Gadsden City 10-6 on Thursday. Andrew Hunt led the Eagles offense, hitting a pair of doubles and driving in 3 runs in the game. Jasinski knocked in a pair and Taylor Bush finished with 2 hits and an RBI. Macrory, Conner Moore and Grant Rakers each drove in runs as well. Carter Kimbrell got the start and pitched well, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on hits with 8 strikeouts. Nick McCord was solid in relief, allowing an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.

Chelsea rallied to earn a 4-3 win over Mountain Brook on Thursday to split the area series. Reid Gongwer hit the go-ahead double and drove in 2 runs in the contest. He also got the start and pitched well, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits in 6 innings, with 10 strikeouts. Kaden Heatherly came on to earn the save, finishing things with a hitless inning. Floyd drove in a pair of runs of his own. James Graphos and John Cooper knocked in runs for the Spartans, while Robicheaux got the start on the hill. He went 6 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Spain Park outlasted Briarwood 10-9 on Friday. Ward Hunter, and Ryan Cole each drove in a pair of runs to lead the Jags offense, with Cole Edwards, Jacob Tobias, Clay Spencer and JR Thompson each knocking in a run as well. Evan Smallwood scored 3 times. For Briarwood, Luke Sibley had a monster game from the leadoff spot, going 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs. Waugh hit a triple and drove in a pair, while Cooper Higgins also knocked in 2. Hoff registered 2 hits and an RBI of his own. Higgins and Charlie Martin each pitched 2 innings of relief, each allowing a run.

Chelsea earned an extra-inning win on Friday, beating John Carroll 6-5 in eight innings. Jared Kaplan walked with the bases loaded to lift the Hornets to the victory. Walker Thomas homered in the game for Chelsea, driving in a pair of runs. Chris McNeill tallied 3 hits, including a double, while Carson Orr and Campbell McCluney each knocked in a run. Carson Camper was exceptional in relief, going 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run, surrendering just 2 hits and striking out 4.

Oak Mountain earned a 6-4 win over Helena on Friday evening. Gillespie led the way, hitting 2 homers in the game and finishing with 3 RBIs. He also got the start on the mound, allowing 2 unearned runs on 2 hits in 5 innings of work. Jasinski also hit a solo homer, while McCord and Chapman Wallock knocked in runs as well.

SOFTBALL

The Chelsea softball team began last week with a 9-7 win over Leeds on Monday afternoon. Hardy Erwin had a big game for the Hornets, as she went 3-for-4 with a double and 4 RBIs in the game. Maddie Riggins notched a pair of hits and an RBI, while Kathryn Bryars and Abby Hibbs knocked in runs as well.

Briarwood suffered an 11-0 loss to McAdory on Monday.

Oak Mountain notched a 15-0 victory over Briarwood on Wednesday. Carolyn Graham led the way for the Eagles offense with 3 RBIs in the game. Elizabeth Zaleski went 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Kristian Carr also notched 3 hits and drove in a run. Anna Dubose knocked in a pair of runs, while Emily Hart, Alea Rye and Makenzie Price each drove in runs as well. Allison Turner got the start for the Eagles, going 2 innings and allowing just 1 hit.

Chelsea earned a 9-6 win over Homewood on Thursday in an area contest. Jadyn Buff led the way for the Hornets from the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 with a triple and 3 RBIs on the night. Erwin had another big game, doubling twice and driving in a pair of runs. Julie Amacher also racked up 2 RBIs, while Riggins and Brooke Jones knocked in runs as well. Evan White and Hunter Dunn drove in runs for the Patriots, while Zoe Couch racked up 4 hits and scored 3 runs.

SOCCER

The Oak Mountain boys soccer team opened last week in dominant fashion, beating Pinson Valley 6-0 on Monday.

Chelsea’s boys also had a strong performance Monday, beating Springville 5-1. Luke Miller scored his first of two goals early in the game, giving the Hornets a 1-0 lead off an assist from Grant Saether. The two hooked up again a few minutes later, as Miller scored again to make it 2-0. Following a critical Brock Marlow save on a Springville penalty kick, Kaleb Bass countered to make it 3-0. Andrew Teixeira scored before the half to make it 4-0. Springville scored early in the second half to make it 4-1, but Charlie Messier scored to make it 5-1 moments later.

Mountain Brook’s boys earned a key area win over Chelsea, beating the Hornets 3-0 on Thursday. The Spartans scored a goal in the first half to take the 1-0 lead into the break, and scored two more goals in the second half. Oak Mountain’s boys beat Fort Payne 1-0.

The Oak Mountain girls notched a 3-2 win over a solid Vestavia Hills team on Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain track and field teams competed in the Husky Hilltop Classic, hosted by Helena, last Saturday.

For Briarwood, the girls 4x400-meter relay team won the event in 4:28, Kate Saunders won the discus competition with a throw of 97 feet, 7 inches, Sallie Montgomery placed third in the triple jump and the boys 4x400 relay finished third.

Chelsea was led by Avery Burleson, who finished third in the high jump, and Alana McCulla, who placed fourth in pole vault.

For Oak Mountain Ethan Hammett won the high jump with a clearance of 6-2, Mitch Allen won the long jump at 21-11.25 and Jack Stanfield won the shot put with a throw of 44-8.5.

Samantha Bennett finished third in the 200-meter dash, Julia Bueche was third in the 300-meter hurdles, Sara Cothran was second in long jump, Josh Stidfole placed third in the 1,600, the boys 4x800 relay team was second and Walker Hughes was second in javelin.

GOLF

The Briarwood girls golf team defeated Pelham 147-158 last Wednesday. Cariann Beatty led the team by shooting a 39 over nine holes.

The Chelsea boys beat Pelham on Wednesday, moving to 3-1 on the season.

