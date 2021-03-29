The Reset: Baseball teams compete in Hoover Buc Classic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Oak Mountain’s Maddox Macrory (15) pitches in a game against Lincoln County (Tenn.) during the Hoover Bucs Classic spring break tournament at the Hoover Met Plex on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

On March 16, the Briarwood baseball team picked up a game against Hoover and earned a 4-3 comeback win. Hoover went up 3-0 early, but Briarwood rallied, scoring one in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to take the win. Cal Higdon went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs batted in. Andrew Kellum pitched well and earned the win, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and three hits with four strikeouts. Jonathan Stevens picked up the save, going the final 1 1/3 innings and allowing no runs and a hit.

On March 19, Briarwood picked up a 3-1 win over Hueytown. Eli Steadman hit a home run for the Lions, backing a strong pitching performance by Jonah Carroll. He went six innings, allowing one run on five hits to go along with four strikeouts. Drew Daniel came on for the save, not allowing a hit in the final inning.

Oak Mountain dominated a doubleheader against Prattville the same evening, winning 9-0 and 10-0. In the second game, Stephen Moraski threw a no-hitter, striking out 13 over six innings. Maddox Macrory went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Eagles offense.

Chelsea fell to Wetumpka 4-0 on March 19 as well. Connor Ball pitched well for the Hornets, allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He struck out 12 batters over his outing.

Chelsea won two of the three games it played on March 20. In a 3-0 win over Smiths Station, Kaleb Hester doubled and drove in two runs to back a strong performance on the mound by Brock Hill. Hill went all seven innings, scattering six hits and striking out eight in the shutout. The Hornets then fell to Columbus 7-3. Gongwer pitched well in the start, allowing three hits in three scoreless innings. The Hornets broke out the bats in a 14-3 win over Russell County. Hester continued his strong day, homering and driving in three runs. Gongwer and Tucker Garrett each registered multiple hits and three RBIs, and Adam Reaves went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Chelsea played in Hoover’s Buc Classic last week. On Wednesday, the Hornets split two games, beating Pelham 8-0 and falling to Hueytown 6-4. In the win, Chris McNeill and Christian Kallaher each drove in two runs to lead the offense. Campbell McCluney pitched the complete game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out eight.

Chelsea won both of its games on Friday. In a 4-2 win over Houston (Tenn.), Gongwer drove in two runs, while Brock Hill allowed one run on one hit in three innings on the mound. Jared Kaplan earned the save, not allowing a hit and striking out three in 1 1/3 innings. The Hornets then posted an impressive 12-1 win over Hoover. Jackson Webster homered and drove in two runs, as did Kaden Weldon. Ball knocked in three runs, while Gongwer allowed just one run on two hits in five innings of work.

Oak Mountain played four games in Hoover last week as well. The Eagles dropped both games they played on Friday, 4-3 to Houston (Tenn.) and 4-1 to Sparkman. They got strong pitching performances in both games, though. Connor Adams struck out 10 in six innings of work against Houston and Moraski struck out nine against Sparkman.

Briarwood earned two wins last Friday in the Buc Classic. In an 11-7 win over Prattville, Higdon, Wesley Helms, Parker Hutson and Pierce Covin all drove in two runs. Samuel Burr picked up the win in relief, allowing just one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Daniel picked up the save, going 1 1/3 innings. The Lions then beat Collierville (Tenn.) 14-9. Steadman went 3-for-4 and scored three runs, while Higdon tripled, drove in two runs and scored three times. Brady Waugh and Hutson led the offense on the day with four RBIs apiece. Tyler Waugh went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as well.

Chelsea capped off the week with a pair of losses on Saturday. Gavin Lovingood homered for the Hornets in a 9-3 loss to Sparkman, while they lost to Collierville (Tenn.) 9-5 in the ensuing contest.

Oak Mountain split a couple one-run games on Saturday. The Eagles fell to Lincoln County (Tenn.) 7-6, as Davis Gillespie doubled and drove in three runs in the contest. Macrory allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in five innings. In a 3-2 win over CAK (Tenn.), Matthew Heiberger went five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out 12 batters.

SOFTBALL

On March 18, the Chelsea softball team took down Homewood 19-3 in an area contest. The Hornets were led by Olivia Bergert and Tyler Erwin, who each slugged two home runs. Bergert drove in five runs, while Erwin finished with four hits and six RBIs, while striking out eight in four scoreless innings in the circle. Madelyn Clines drove in a pair of runs as well.

Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 18-2 the same evening in an area game.

SOCCER

On March 18, many of the local soccer teams were in action. Chelsea boys coach Lee Miller earned his 200th career win in a 10-0 triumph over Talladega. The Lady Hornets picked up a big area win, triumphing over Mountain Brook 4-1. Oak Mountain’s boys earned a 2-0 win over Auburn, while Briarwood swept Guntersville. The Lions boys edged out a 3-2 win, while the girls dominated in a 9-1 victory.

Oak Mountain’s girls fell to Vestavia Hills 1-0 on March 19.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood and Chelsea outdoor track and field teams competed in the Helena Classic on the Hill on March 18. In the girls competition, Briarwood finished eighth and Chelsea 12th. Briarwood’s boys finished 10th and Chelsea’s boys were 17th.

Oak Mountain competed in the Cullman Classic on March 20. Jimmy Harris won the 400-meter run, while Ethan Hammett placed second in the high jump and long jump.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.