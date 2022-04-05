The Reset: Eagles, Hornets play in Buccaneer Classic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Nick McCord (10) catches a throw from Taylor Bush to record an out against Harvard-Westlake (Cali.) during the Buc Classic spring break tournament at the Hoover Met Complex on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team picked up a big Class 6A, Area 9 win over Briarwood last Monday. The Patriots took the win 4-3 in eight innings. Homewood tied the game by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, as Jackson Parris hit a line drive up the middle to bring home the tying run. Jake Traffanstedt put down a successful squeeze bunt in the following inning, scoring the eventual winning run. Witt Brown got the win in relief, going 4 scoreless innings. Levi Nickoli earned the save with a scoreless eighth inning. For Briarwood, Brady Waugh and Cooper Higgins each knocked in a run. Drake Meeks got the start and pitched well, going 5 innings and allowing 1 run on 5 hits with 7 strikeouts.

Homewood capped off the area sweep with a 9-7 win over Briarwood on Wednesday. After Homewood burst out of the gates with 7 runs in the first inning, Briarwood chipped away and rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning. But Taylor Patterson came up big for the Patriots in the bottom of the sixth, hitting a 2-run single to put Homewood ahead for good. Waugh’s 3-run homer in the fourth inning was the big highlight in the Lions’ comeback effort. Nickoli earned his first career win after pitching 3 1/3 innings in relief. Charlie Teel had 3 hits in the game and Parris had 2 RBIs. For Briarwood, Higgins, Samuel Burr, Andrew McAdams and Sam Hoff all knocked in runs as well.

Chelsea played in the Buccaneer Classic in Hoover last week, beginning things with a 9-2 loss to Helena on Wednesday. Chris McNeill knocked in a run for the Hornets in the contest.

Chelsea dropped another game Thursday, losing to Houston 14-4. Christian Kallaher had two extra base hits for the Hornets, registering a double and a triple in the game. Chris McNeill and Evan Jones each registered 2 hits and an RBI, while Walker Thomas knocked in a pair.

Oak Mountain was victorious Thursday, blowing past Gadsden City 8-0 in the Hoover event. Maddox Macrory threw the complete game shutout, only allowing 2 hits over 7 innings. Davis Gillespie led the charge with a double and 3 RBIs, while Nick McCord went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs of his own. Andrew Hunt had a pair of hits and knocked in a run, as did Kevin Jasinski and Chapman Wallock.

Oak Mountain picked up another win Friday, beating CAK 5-0. Macrory homered and Gillespie hit a triple to drive in a run. Hunt had 2 RBIs and Taylor Bush added a double as well. Matthew Heiberger was stellar on the mound, going 6 innings and allowing 2 runs, with 14 strikeouts. Jasinski pitched the final frame, striking out the side.

Chelsea picked up a pair of wins on Friday, beating Brooks 7-1 and knocking off John Carroll 10-5. In the first game, the offensive output was spread out, with McNeill, Walker Thomas, Harper Thornbrough, Kallaher, Gongwer and Jones all driving in a run. Kaden Heatherly was sharp on the mound, going the full 7 innings and allowing a run on 4 hits with 12 strikeouts. In the John Carroll win, Tucker Garrett and Campbell McCluney each drove in a pair of runs, while McNeill, Cody Fortenberry, Thornbrough, Jones and Brandon Ridderhoff all had an RBI as well. Jared Kaplan allowed 3 runs in 3 2/3 innings and Ridderhoff allowed 2 unearned runs over 3 1/3 innings.

Oak Mountain dropped its final two games of the event Saturday, a 7-0 defeat to Houston and 5-4 loss to Harvard Westlake. In the second game, Hunt hit a home run, while Conner Moore, Bush and Heiberger each drove in runs as well. McCollum Mansfield threw 4 hitless innings.

Chelsea fell 10-7 to Prattville to wrap up the event. McCluney drove in 2 runs, while Garrett, McNeill, Gongwer and Jones all knocked in runs as well.

In regular season action, Briarwood took down St. Clair County 9-2 on Saturday. Luke Sibley led the charge for the Lions, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Jackson Barnes drove in a pair of runs, while Sam Hoff, Higgins, Jackson Adams and Will Clark drove home runs as well. Waugh hit a triple, also. Jake Souders and Charlie Martin each threw 3 innings in the game.

SOFTBALL

The Briarwood softball team played in the Pike Road tournament over the weekend. On Friday, the Lions began things with a 15-0 win over Park Crossing. Meredith Kellum had a double, 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases to lead the way, while Cameron Fountain and Rose Denard each had 2 RBIs as well. Bella Williams, Sophie Williams, Kate Atkinson, Callie Mann, Gigi Rubino and Camille Jarvis each knocked in runs as well. Fountain threw a no-hitter over her 4 innings, striking out 5 batters. The Lions fell to Pike Road 8-1 in the second game of the day, as Kellum hit a home run to supply the Lions’ run.

Briarwood fell to Geneva 4-0 on Saturday.

