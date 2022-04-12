The Reset: Hornets, Lions split area baseball series

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Walker Thomas (8) heads home to score for the Hornets in a game against Houston (Tenn.) during the Buc Classic spring break tournament at the Hoover Met Complex on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team began play last week with a key Class 6A, Area 9 victory over Homewood, 9-4. Evan Jones and Reid Gongwer each had strong games at the plate, racking up 2 hits and 2 runs batted in. Chris McNeill, Carson Orr and Harper Thornbrough each knocked in runs as well. Christian Kallaher hit a double for the Hornets. For Homewood, Taylor Patterson hit a pair of doubles and knocked in a run, while Brian Condon also had an RBI hit.

Briarwood started a 6A, Area 9 series Tuesday with a 6-1 win over Mountain Brook. Will Clark led the Lions’ offense with a double, home run and 3 RBIs in the game. Sam Hoff also drove in a run, while Cooper Higgins, Jackson Barnes and Luke Sibley all hit doubles. Brady Waugh also had a multi-hit game, supporting an outstanding pitching performance. Drake Meeks got the start and threw 4 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits, with 6 strikeouts. Jonathan Stevens threw the final 3 frames in hitless fashion, punching out 7 batters. For Mountain Brook, Ford Moffatt knocked in the lone run and Evan Bibb allowed an unearned run over 1 1/3 innings of relief work.

The Oak Mountain baseball team fell to Thompson 3-2 in the start of a 7A, Area 5 series Tuesday. Taylor Bush hit a solo home runs, while Nick McCord drove in the other Eagles run. Matthew Heiberger also hit a triple in the game. Maddox Macrory pitched well in his start, throwing 6 innings and allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits, with 5 strikeouts.

Homewood came away with a split in the series Thursday, beating Chelsea 1-0. Patterson hit a double and knocked in the lone run in the contest. JB Sain got the start for the Patriots, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing just 3 hits. Witt Brown earned the win in relief, not allowing a hit in 1 2/3 innings. Gongwer started for the Hornets, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing the lone run on a hit, with 5 strikeouts. Kaden Heatherly threw the final 1 2/3 innings in hitless fashion.

Oak Mountain split an area doubleheader Thursday against Thompson, falling 10-9 in 10 innings before rallying to win 4-2. In the opening loss, Macrory had 2 hits, a double, an RBI and 2 runs. Chapman Wallock went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, while Kevin Jasinski had 2 RBIs and threw 3 1/3 innings of 2-run ball. Davis Gillespie drove in a run and McCord tallied 3 hits.

In the second game, Jasinksi and Gillespie each had an extra base hit and drove in a run, while Jack Adamson drove in a run as well. Garrison Kahn threw 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits. Carter Kimbrell threw 4 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Mountain Brook rallied Thursday to beat Briarwood 5-2, splitting the area series. Charlie Berryman led the Spartans with 2 hits and 3 RBIs in the contest. James Graphos and Walker Allen each knocked in runs as well. Davis Peterson and John Robicheaux each doubled, with Robicheaux going 4 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing a run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts. For Briarwood, Sam Burr and Barnes drove in runs. Jake Souders threw 3 solid innings, allowing just a hit in no runs.

Chelsea knocked off Helena in a slugfest Saturday afternoon, winning 18-12. Jackson Morgan paced the Hornets’ offense by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a home run and 5 RBIs on the day. Orr homered as well, driving in a pair of runs. Kallaher, Andrew Floyd and Walker Thomas all had a double and an RBI in the game. Gongwer went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored, while McNeill and Jones each knocked in a run as well.

Briarwood fell to Shelby County 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. Burr went 2-for-3 and drove in both Lions’ runs in the game. Jackson Adams pitched well, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing a run on 4 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Oak Mountain softball team picked up a 7-3 win over Chilton County last Monday. Emily Hart hit a home run and drove in 3 runs in the game, while Emily Mackin and Elizabeth Zaleski each doubled and drove in a run as well. Sarah Katona was 2-for-3 with an RBI, with Sheridan Andrews also knocking in a run. Allison Turner pitched the complete 7 innings, with all 3 of the runs she allowed unearned.

The Vestavia Hills softball team opened play last week with a big 11-1 win over Chelsea on Monday. Leading the charge for the Rebels were Libby Pippin, Ella Gallaspy and Miah Simmons, who each drove in 2 runs in the game. Abby Gallaspy, Tait Davidson, Kylie Reid and Catherine Cassimus all drove in runs as well. Simmons and Davidson split the game in the circle. Davidson went 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits. Simmons threw the other 3 1/3 innings, allowing a lone hit. Kayla Franklin also scored 3 runs for the Rebels. For Chelsea, Abby Hibbs drove in the only run.

Oak Mountain notched another win over Vestavia Hills on Thursday, beating the Rebels 3-2. Zaleski and Andrews each hit a double and knocked in a run. Hart went 2-for-4 with an RBI as well. Turner threw the complete game, with 1 of the 2 runs allowed earned. For Vestavia, Libby Pippin and Tait Davidson knocked in runs, while Davidson and Miah Simmons split the game in the circle. Davidson allowed a run on no hits in 1 2/3 innings and Simmons went 5 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned).

Chelsea fell to Brookwood 5-2 on Thursday. Olivia Trout was a bright spot for the Hornets, despite the loss. She homered in addition to pitching 1 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings. Madeline Epperson also knocked in a run. Briarwood suffered a 10-0 loss to McAdory.

Chelsea played in the Calera tournament over the weekend, splitting a pair of games on Friday. In a 6-5 loss to Prattville, Julie Amacher, Morgan Brewer and Maddie Riggins all drove in runs for the Hornets. Brewer hit a home run in the 5-2 win over Calera, though. Amacher knocked home a pair as well, as Hardy Erwin surrendered 2 unearned runs in 5 innings in the circle, along with driving in a run.

Chelsea played twice more Saturday. The Hornets beat Jemison once again, winning 11-3. Epperson was the offensive leader, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, triple and 5 RBIs. Abby Hibbs went 2-for-2 with a double and 3 RBIs as well. Amacher got the nod in the circle, going 4 innings and allowing 3 runs on 3 hits, with 6 strikeouts. She also drove in a run at the plate. The Hornets’ weekend ended in a 3-0 loss to Bibb County. Trout threw the final 3 innings, not allowing a hit and striking out 7 hitters.

SOCCER

The Briarwood and John Carroll boys and girls soccer teams squared off Tuesday night. The boys game ended in a 1-1 draw and the Briarwood girls took home a 6-1 win.

Mountain Brook’s boys earned a 5-0 win over Chelsea on Thursday night in area play.

Oak Mountain’s boys and girls notched wins Thursday. The boys beat Hoover 3-1 and the girls picked up a 2-0 win over James Clemens. Chelsea’s girls finished in a 2-2 draw with Hoover.

Homewood’s boys and girls teams earned significant wins last Friday over area foe Briarwood. The boys won 1-0 and the girls emerged victorious by a 4-0 score.

GOLF

The Briarwood boys and girls golf teams finished second in the Shelby County Championship last Monday. Nathan Barnes and Cariann Beatty earned all-tournament honors for their rounds as well.

Oak Mountain’s boys won the Shelby County Championship. Will Greene was the top individual as well.

