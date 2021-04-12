The Reset: Baseball teams win area series

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Oak Mountain’s Davis Gillespie (18) swings at a pitch during an at-bat in a game against Lincoln County (Tenn.) during the Hoover Bucs Classic spring break tournament at the Hoover Met Plex on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Oak Mountain baseball team began a Class 7A, Area 5 series last Tuesday with an 8-2 loss to Thompson. Andrew Hunt had a strong game for the Eagles, going 3-for-4 with two solo home runs.

Briarwood began a Class 6A, Area 9 series on Tuesday with an 8-4 win over Mountain Brook. Eli Steadman led the Lions in a big way, finishing the night with a pair of triples and six RBIs. Luke Sibley also notched three hits in the ball game, while Jonathan Stevens pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Also in Area 9 play, Chelsea defeated Homewood 4-0 on Tuesday. Connor Ball threw a no-hitter, striking out 14 batters over his dominant seven innings. Jackson Webster supplied most of the offense as well, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Oak Mountain rebounded on Thursday to earn a sweep over Thompson. In a 6-3 win, Maddox Macrory went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Matthew Heiberger had a great game, striking out 10 in 4 1/3 innings and driving in two runs at the plate. Davis Gillespie pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits. Taylor Bush and Gillespie each homered in a 6-1 win in the nightcap, while Macrory tallied three hits, two of them doubles and an RBI. Stephen Moraski struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings as well. Kyle Smith went the final frame in hitless fashion.

Sam Hoff’s walk with the bases loaded sent Briarwood to a 6-5 win over Mountain Brook on Thursday evening. The win capped off an area sweep for the Lions. Brady Waugh racked up four hits on the night, driving in a run as well. Parker Hutson tripled and drove in two, Sibley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Luke Hyche pitched a hitless inning.

Chelsea capped off the area sweep of Homewood with a 6-1 win on Thursday. Webster, Ball and Kaleb Hester each drove in two runs to supply the offense for the Hornets, backing a great pitching performance from Brock Hill. Hill allowed an unearned run on one hit with 12 strikeouts in six innings. Parker Szush came on for the final three outs and did not allow a hit.

Chelsea earned a 2-1 win over Prattville on Saturday, lifted by Evan Jones’ go-ahead two-run hit in the final inning. It helped pay off a strong pitching performance from Reid Gongwer, who went all seven innings and allowed just an unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Last Monday, the Oak Mountain softball team earned a hard-fought Class 7A, Area 6 win over Vestavia Hills, 11-10. Sarah Katona hit the go-ahead two-run home run to lift the Eagles to the win. Also in the game, Dawn Autry went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and five runs batted in. Emily Hart went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as well.

Chelsea picked up an impressive 8-4 win over Helena on Tuesday. Madeline Epperson led the Hornets offense with a home run and three RBIs. Tyler Erwin was a strong contributor as well, hitting a home run and driving home two, while throwing two innings as well. Olivia Trout allowed a run in two innings of work as well.

Oak Mountain fell to Hoover 14-4 on Tuesday. Katona and Autry each went deep for the Eagles for the second straight day in the loss.

Briarwood fell to Homewood 10-7 in a Class 6A, Area 9 game on Tuesday. Leading the way for the Lions was Meredith Kellum, who homered and drove in three runs.

Oak Mountain suffered a 5-3 defeat to Vestavia Hills in another area contest on Wednesday. Grace Hummel supplied most of the offense with a double and two RBIs.

Chelsea picked up a 15-1 area win over Briarwood on Thursday. Hannah Marler paced the offense with a home run and five RBIs on the night, while Katie Goss finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs. Bergert had a double, RBI and three runs as well. Caroline Moore, Trout and Hardy Erwin combined for a strong pitching performance.

Chelsea got another win on Saturday, beating Mountain Brook 17-4. Jadyn Buff drove in three runs and scored twice from the leadoff spot. Kathryn Bryars had two hits, two RBIs and three runs, while Tyler Erwin drove in three runs and pitched five innings for the Hornets. Carly Taylor tallied a pair of hits and RBIs, while Olivia Trout pitched two scoreless frames.

SOCCER

The local soccer teams were back in action on Tuesday. Briarwood split a couple area contests with Mountain Brook, the girls winning 3-1 and the boys falling 5-2. The Chelsea boys earned an impressive 4-3 win over Homewood, while Chelsea’s girls beat John Carroll 5-1.

On Thursday, the Oak Mountain boys rallied to take down Hoover 3-2 in penalty kicks. Oak Mountain’s girls notched a 3-1 win over McGill-Toolen as well.

Briarwood and Chelsea’s boys and girls squared off on Friday night in area clashes. In the boys game, Briarwood earned a 3-0 win. On the girls side, Chelsea pushed past with a 2-1 win.

