The Reset: Hornets, Eagles tennis advance to state

BASEBALL

Last Monday, the Oak Mountain baseball team suffered a 7-1 loss to Jasper. Despite the loss, Maddox Macrory, Stone Evers and Colton all had solid outings on the mound. Macrory yielded a run on two hits in two innings, Evers allowed only a hit in two scoreless frames and Smith allowed nothing in his inning.

Oak Mountain gave up a two-run lead in the seventh inning on Tuesday to fall 4-3 to Hoover in the opener of a Class 7A, Area 5 series. Connor Adams and Luke Smith combined to give up just one run on four hits over the first six innings. Andrew Hunt homered in the game for the Eagles to continue his hot hitting and Davis Gillespie drove in a pair of runs as well.

Chelsea took down Briarwood 5-0 on Tuesday to wrap up the Class 6A, Area 9 title. Connor Ball dominated on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 in six innings of work. Reid Gongwer drove in two runs to lead the Hornets offense as well. Drew Daniel pitched well for the Lions, surrendering three runs (one earned) on three hits in four innings of work.

Hoover and Oak Mountain concluded their series on Thursday. The Bucs took the first game 5-3 after plating a pair in the ninth inning, while the Eagles rebounded to win 11-7 in the second game. For the Eagles in the first game, Gillespie homered and drove in two runs. Matthew Heiberger and Stephen Moraski each pitched four innings. In the second game, Jake Derecki homered and drove in three runs, while Maddox Macrory, Drew Rowland and Chapman Wallock each knocked in a pair of runs. Colton Smith ptched four innings and struck out six.

Chelsea wrapped up a perfect area slate with a 9-2 win over Briarwood on Thursday. Brock Hill was stellar on the mound, allowing two unearned runs with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Andrew Floyd struck out the side in the seventh inning. Gongwer tallied two hits and scored three runs, while Ball and Christian Kallaher knocked in a pair of runs each.

Chelsea split a doubleheader on Saturday, beating Prattville 8-7 and falling to Spain Park 9-3. In the win, Ball drove in three runs and Chris McNeill racked up three hits and scored three runs. Ball drove in three more in the second game, while Jared Kaplan allowed just one run on one hit in three innings of work.

Chelsea will play in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs this weekend, as the Hornets host Huffman on Friday. Briarwood has been eliminated from playoff contention and Oak Mountain wraps up area play this week.

SOFTBALL

The Oak Mountain softball team celebrated its six seniors — Riley Sullivan, Lacy Marty, Cat Fortner, Jade Celestin, Anna Fleming and Dawn Autry — on Monday evening, but the Eagles fell to Oakman 2-1. Marty struck out 15 in a complete game performance, in which she allowed just two runs (one earned) on three hits.

Chelsea fell to Helena 8-4 on Monday as well. Tyler Erwin had a strong game at the plate and in the circle. She went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in and allowed an unearned run on just one hit in 3 1/3 innings.

Briarwood dropped a 12-1 decision to Mountain Brook on Tuesday in a Class 6A, Area 9 game. Chelsea took down Homewood 11-5 in area play as well. Erwin drove in a couple runs and struck out eight over a complete game performance, with only two of the five runs charged against her earned. Katie Goss racked up three hits and drove in two runs, while Carly Taylor finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Oak Mountain suffered a 9-0 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday in an area matchup.

On Thursday, Oak Mountain fell to Spain Park 8-3 in another area contest. Sarah Katona went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Eagles.

Briarwood earned an 8-6 win over Pleasant Grove on Thursday. Cameron Fountain led the way for the Lions, homering, scoring two runs and pitching five innings. Meredith Kellum also hit a home run, Sophia Williams drove in a pair and Ryleigh Merritt pitched two scoreless innings.

Chelsea fell to Springville 6-0 on Thursday.

Briarwood dropped a 15-0 decision to Homewood in an area contest on Friday.

SOCCER

The Chelsea boys soccer team began last week with a 7-0 win over Gardendale on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Oak Mountain boys beat area foe Thompson 1-0 on a goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

The Oak Mountain girls also defeated Thompson on Tuesday, beating the Warriors 5-0 to clinch the area title and to give coach Chris Blight his 150th win.

Chelsea’s girls notched another area win on Tuesday, beating Mountain Brook 6-2.

On Thursday, Chelsea’s boys edged out Helena 4-3 and Briarwood’s boys beat St. Paul’s 1-0.

Oak Mountain’s boys tied with Fort Payne 0-0 and Oak Mountain’s girls beat Chelsea 2-0 on Friday.

Chelsea’s boys tied with Fort Payne 0-0 on Saturday.

The playoffs begin this week. Chelsea’s girls head to Gardendale on Thursday for the first round of the 6A playoffs.

TENNIS

Last Tuesday, the Chelsea girls tennis team finished second in the section tournament to advance to the Class 6A state tournament, which will be held this Monday and Tuesday in Mobile. On Wednesday, the Chelsea boys advanced to state as well. The 6A state tournament is in Mobile this Monday and Tuesday.

From Oak Mountain, the top doubles pair of Grace Qian and Lacee Sheaffer won the section tournament. Qian also won in singles and both players advance to state this Monday and Tuesday in Montgomery.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood and Oak Mountain track and field teams competed at the Shelby County Championships last Wednesday. The Briarwood girls finished second and the Oak Mountain girls were fourth, while Oak Mountain and Briarwood’s boys finished second and third.

Individual winners for Oak Mountain included Catarina Williams in the 400- and 800-meter runs, Michael Marvin in the 800, Walker Cole in the 1,600, Ethan Hammett in the high jump and long jump and Alex Mathis in the shot put.

Also reaching the podium for the Eagles were Jasmin Stokes (second in 100 and 200), Lauren Cole (third in 800), Faith Scardino (second in 800 and 1,600), Mary Spina (third in 100-meter hurdles), Julia Beche (second in 300 hurdles), Gracie Hollington (third in pole vault), Evy Gardner (third in pole vault), Sean Ray (third in 100), Josh Stidfole (second in 800), Hunter Wright (second in 1,600), Cooper Jeffcoat (third in 1,600), Noah Arrington (third in 3,200), Sean Ray (third in long jump), Mitch Allen (third in triple jump) and Walker Hughes (second in javelin).

For Briarwood, Reese Rasmussen won the 100-meter hurdles, Ansley Murphy won the pole vault competition and Kate Saunders won the discus throw.

Reaching the podium for Briarwood were Bela Doss (third in 1,600), Rasmussen (second in 300 hurdles), Sallie Montgomery (second in triple jump), Alden Denard (third in javelin), Andrew Hill (third in 100), Luke Baldwin (third in 800), Tyler Smith (second in high jump), Charlie Thompson (third in high jump) and Riley Margene (second in pole vault).

Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain will be competing in section meets this weekend.

