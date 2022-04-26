The Reset: Hornets baseball sweeps to 2nd round

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Reid Gongwer (32) moves to catch a foul ball on the first base line during the area championship game against Mountain Brook at Chelsea High School on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team began the final week of the regular season last Monday with a 3-1 win over Pelham. Campbell McCluney pitched a gem to lift the Hornets to victory. He threw the complete game, allowing a run on 6 hits over his 7 innings, with 7 strikeouts. Christian Kallaher and Chris McNeill drove in runs, Jackson Morgan hit a double and Andrew Floyd scored twice in the contest.

Oak Mountain dropped the opening game of its final area series, losing 11-7 to Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday. For the Eagles, Davis Gillespie went 2-for-4 with a double, a run batted in and 2 runs scored. Matthew Heiberger was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI of his hown. Andrew Hunt, Maddox Macrory, Nick McCord and Chapman Wallock all brought home runs as well.

Needing a sweep Thursday, Oak Mountain was only able to win one of two against Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, meaning the Eagles’ season ended with a 9-0 loss and an 11-2 win over the Wildcats. There wasn’t much to speak of from the Eagles’ first game, but they rebounded to finish strong in the second game. Gillespie homered and Grant Rakers led the team with 3 RBIs. Hunt, Taylor Bush and Macrory each drove in runs as well. Jack Driskill allowed 2 runs in 4 innings to earn the win, while Conner Moore threw the final 3 innings in hitless fashion to secure the save.

Chelsea won its Class 6A first round playoff series last Friday, sweeping Arab in two games, with Chelsea winning 1-0 and 10-8. In the first game, Floyd threw a gem, going the complete 7 innings, allowing just 3 hits, no runs and no walks, with 11 strikeouts. The Hornets got their lone run in the sixth inning, as Reid Gongwer hit a sacrifice fly to put his team on the board.

The second game was a different affair, as Chelsea rallied in a big way to tie the game in the seventh inning and win it in the eighth. Chelsea scored 5 runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at 8-8, then scored twice in the eighth to win. In that critical seventh, Evan Jones drew a bases loaded walk, which was immediately followed by a bases clearing double from Walker Thomas, who notched four doubles in the ball game. Jackson Morgan then hit a run-scoring single to tie the game. Jones singled home a pair of runs in the eighth to lift the Hornets to victory. After Gongwer got through 5 innings, Brandon Ridderhoff, Carson Camper and Kaden Heatherly combined to throw the final 3 innings and allow a single run. Camper threw the bulk of that, going 2 1/3 innings, allowing 2 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Chelsea will travel to Cullman this week for the second round of the playoffs. A Friday doubleheader is set for 4:30 p.m., with an if-necessary game set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Chelsea softball team began play last week on Monday with a 12-6 loss to Chilton County. Hannah Marler led the Hornets’ offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and 4 runs batted in. Madeline Epperson also had a strong game at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with an RBI as well. Macey Pierce homered for Chilton County, Hannah Benson knocked in 3 runs and three others drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers.

Oak Mountain suffered a 3-1 loss to Thompson on Tuesday. Elizabeth Zaleski hit a solo home run to provide the offense for the Eagles. Allison Turner pitched well in defeat. She went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits.

Chelsea pulled out a 16-0 win over area foe Briarwood on Tuesday. Marler led the way for the Hornets once again, going 3-for-3 with a triple and 4 RBIs in the contest. Maddie Riggins had a big day at the plate as well, driving in 4 runs. Julia Amacher had 3 RBIs, while Kathryn Bryars had 2 hits, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Jadyn Buff scored 3 runs and Olivia Trout and Olivia Morgan knocked in runs as well. Trout was also stellar in the circle, throwing a no-hitter with 8 strikeouts over 3 innings.

Oak Mountain fell to Tuscaloosa County 5-2 on Wednesday. Emily Hart hit a double and drove in a run, while Alea Rye knocked in the other run. Turner was solid in the circle once again, allowing 5 runs (3 earned) in 5 innings.

Chelsea fell to Chilton County 4-2 on Wednesday. Abby Hibbs was the main source of offense for the Hornets, going 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Hardy Erwin went 5 innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits. Julie Amacher threw 2 hitless and scoreless innings as well.

Briarwood suffered a 14-4 loss to Pelham on Wednesday and an 11-1 defeat to Homewood on Thursday in the final area game of the season.

Chelsea took down Mountain Brook 15-9 in the final area game of the season Thursday. Marler and Trout hit home runs, while Bryars led the team with 3 RBIs in the game. Maddie Riggins notched 3 hits and 2 RBIs of her own and Abby Hibbs had 2 RBIs.

Chelsea played in the Hoover Classic over the weekend, going 2-2 against stout competition. On Friday, the Hornets beat Prattville 5-3 before falling to Orange Beach 6-2. Trout homered again in the Prattville game, with Buff, Epperson and Erwin driving in a run as well. Erwin threw 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. Against Orange Beach, Trout provided the offense with a 2-run homer.

On Saturday, the Hornets fell to Austin 8-6 and rallied to beat Hatton 9-7. In the loss to Austin, the Black Bears jumped out to a big lead before Chelsea scored 5 runs in the final inning. Buff had a 3-run inside-the-park home run to spark things, while Bryars hit a home run of her own. Against Hatton, Gracie Walker drove in 4 runs for the Hornets, while Morgan Brewer, Trout, Amacher and Brooke Jones drove in runs as well.

Oak Mountain also played in the Hoover Classic, posting a 3-1 record over the weekend. The Eagles split on Friday, falling to Hartselle 14-3 and beating Gardendale 4-1. Kristian Carr knocked in a pair of runs and Carolyn Graham drove one in as well in the Hartselle loss. Carr drove in 2 more against Gardendale, with Anna Dubose and Rye knocking in the other runs. Makenzie Price and Carr combined to allow the lone run over 7 innings.

On Saturday, Oak Mountain beat Alabama Christian 7-3 and toppled Mortimer Jordan 5-3. In the ACA win, Hart went deep and drove in 3 runs for the game. Turner went the distance, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits in 7 innings of work. To beat Mortimer Jordan, Carr and Price each threw 3 innings, Price doing it in shutout fashion. She also led the offense with a pair of RBIs.

Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain wrap up regular season play this week before area tournament action.

SOCCER

The Chelsea girls soccer team earned a 10-0 win over Clay-Chalkville last Monday.

On Tuesday, the local teams were in action. Briarwood’s boys and girls fell to Mountain Brook in area action, the boys falling 4-0 and the girls falling 3-2. Chelsea’s boys finished in a 2-2 draw with Westminster-Oak Mountain and the girls fell to Homewood 2-0. Oak Mountain’s girls beat Hoover 2-0 as well.

Oak Mountain’s boys fell to Homewood 1-0 on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s girls took down Briarwood 2-1 in double overtime Thursday.

On Friday, Oak Mountain’s boys beat Hewitt-Trussville 2-0.

TENNIS

The Chelsea tennis teams competed in the Class 6A state tournament last week. The girls finished sixth and the boys finished 11th in team competition.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.