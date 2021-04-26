The Reset: Qian wins state title

× Expand Kyle Parmley Sectional Tennis Oak Mountain's Grace Qian won the No. 1 singles state title at the Class 7A state tournament on April 20, 2021, at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team concluded the regular season with a 1-0 win over Pelham last Monday. Kaden Heatherly pitched the complete game shutout for the Hornets, allowing four hits and striking out five.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, Oak Mountain knocked off Tuscaloosa County 8-3 in Class 7A, Area 5 play Tuesday. Drew Rowland knocked in a pair of runs to supplement a solid start from Connor Adams, who went five innings and allowed an unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts.

Oak Mountain capped off its season with a sweep of Tuscaloosa County on Thursday. In the first game, a 10-2 win, Matthew Heiberger led the way on both sides of the ball. He tallied three hits and three RBIs, while striking out eight in 3 2/3 innings of work. Taylor Bush finished with three hts and two RBIs, while Andrew Hunt hit a double and scored three runs. Drew Rowland went 1 1/3 innings and Colton Smith went two, neither allowing a run.

The Eagles wrapped things up with a 5-0 win. Mitchell Pierce led the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs. Stone Evers, Cooper Ortega and Jackson Swarts all pitched two scoreless innings, the trio combining for 11 strikeouts. Luke Smith struck out the side in his inning of work as well.

Chelsea posted a dominant sweep of Huffman on Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Hornets won 16-0 and 15-0 and did not allow a hit in either game. In the first game, Cole Kennedy homered and drove in two runs. Kaleb Hester drove in three runs and Campbell McCluney knocked in a pair. Connor Ball went four innings and struck out eight, while also driving in two at the plate. Ricky Whited pitched the last inning, striking out two.

In the 15-0 win, Brock Hill struck out seven in three innings and Carson Camper notched four punchouts in two innings. Reid Gongwer led the offense with three RBIs, while Ball and Kennedy each knocked in a pair.

This weekend, Chelsea hosts Cullman in the second round of the playoffs.

SOFTBALL

The Oak Mountain softball team suffered a 5-3 loss at Hoover last Monday. Emily Hart led the Eagles offense with a two-run home run, while Lacy Marty went the distance in the circle, striking out five in six innings.

Chelsea broke out the bats in a 16-1 win over Briarwood on Tuesday. Olivia Trout led the way for the Hornets, slugging a home run and driving in five runs, while also allowing one run on two hits in three innings pitched. Kathryn Bryars was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs as well. Olivia Bergert racked up three hits, drove in a run and scored three times.

Chelsea faltered on Wednesday, losing to Thompson 12-6. Madeline Epperson homered twice in the game for the Hornets and Katie Goss knocked in a pair of runs as well. Tyler Erwin pitched well in relief, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Oak Mountain outlasted Moody 10-8 on Thursday. Hart homered again for the Eagles, finishing with three RBIs on the night. Grace Hummel also drove in three runs, Sarah Katona knocked in two and Riley Sullivan scored three runs.

Chelsea fell to Vestavia Hills 3-0 on Thursday. Erwin went the distance in the circle for the Hornets, allowing three unearned runs with seven strikeouts in her seven innings of work.

Briarwood lost to Oak Grove 6-5 on Thursday. Ryleigh Merritt and Callie Mann led the Lions offense with two RBIs each.

Oak Mountain competed in the Hoover Classic over the weekend. The Eagles began the event on Friday, winning two of their three games. In a 2-1 win over Eufaula, Marty went the distance in the circle, allowing one run on three hits to go with 10 strikeouts. In their second game, the Eagles fell to Lawrence County. Three Oak Mountain players homered in the contest, with Marty, Katona and Dawn Autry all going deep. Marty led the team with four runs knocked in as well. The Eagles then beat John Carroll 6-1. Marty hit another homer and struck out eight over five innings. Elizabeth Zaleski homered as well.

Oak Mountain beat Brookwood 5-2 on Saturday. Riley Sullivan went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in the game, while Zaleski was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Marty went the distance, giving up three hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out seven in five innings.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Briarwood boys soccer team knocked off Cullman 4-1.

On Tuesday, Chelsea’s girls beat Westminster-Oak Mountain 5-0, Oak Mountain’s girls beat Hoover 2-0 and Oak Mountain’s boys fell to Homewood 2-1.

In the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Thursday, the Chelsea girls got past Gardendale 4-1.

This Monday, Oak Mountain’s girls host Spain Park in the first round of the 7A playoffs. Chelsea’s girls host Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday in the second round of the 6A postseason, while the Oak Mountain boys head to Spain Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

The local track and field teams competed at the section meets over the weekend. Briarwood and Chelsea were in the Class 6A, Section 2 meet at Hewitt-Trussville, with Briarwood qualifying 24 athletes for the state meet and Chelsea having success as well.

For Briarwood, Reese Rasmussen won the 100-meter hurdles, Riley Margene won the pole vault, the girls 4x800-meter relay team was second, Sallie Montgomery was third in triple jump, Kate Saunders was third in discus throw and javelin throw, the boys were third in the 4x800 and Margene was second in javelin.

Chelsea’s Cady McPhail swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs, Miles Brush won the 1,600 and 3,200, the boys won the 4x800 relay, the girls 4x400 team finished second, Alana McCilla was second in pole vault and Brush was second in the 800.

Oak Mountain was in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet, also at Hewitt-Trussville. Walker Cole won the 3,200-meter run, the boys won the 4x800-meter relay, the girls 4x400-meter relay team finished third, Marvin Michael was third in the 800, Cole was second in the 1,600, Hunter Wright was second in the 3,200, the boys were second in the 4x400 and Ethan Hammett was third in the long jump.

The state meet is this weekend in Gulf Shores.

TENNIS

Oak Mountain’s Grace Qian capped off an undefeated singles season by winning the Class 7A state championship in the No. 1 singles bracket last Tuesday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Qian also combined with doubles partner Lacee Sheaffer to finish as the runner-up duo in No. 1 doubles.

Briarwood and Chelsea competed in the Class 6A state tournament in Mobile last week. On the boys side, Briarwood placed fourth with 38 points, while Chelsea finished sixth as a team with 30 points. On the girls side, Chelsea finished with six points for a 12th-place finish.

Check back in the coming days for a full recap of the state tournaments.

