The Reset: Hornets baseball moves on

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Hornets dog-pile on the field after Parker Szush (10) threw the final pitch of the game against Cullman in game three of a Class 6A second-round playoff series at Chelsea High School on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Hornets defeated Cullman 7-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Hornets dog-pile on the field after Parker Szush (10) threw the final pitch of the game against Cullman in game three of a Class 6A second-round playoff series at Chelsea High School on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Hornets defeated Cullman 7-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Parker Szush (10) pitches in game three against Cullman in game three of a Class 6A second-round playoff series at Chelsea High School on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Hornets defeated Cullman 7-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team fought hard to earn a series win over Cullman in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. After splitting the first two games of the series on Friday, the Hornets finished off the series with a win on Saturday.

On Friday, the Hornets won the first game 5-4, as a Cullman throwing error allowed Cole Kennedy to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Connor Ball pitched well after the first couple innings, finishing with 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts. Parker Szush earned the win, coming in to get the final out of the seventh.

In the second game, Cullman pulled away early and won 7-1. Jared Kaplan was solid in relief for the Hornets, allowing one run on three hits in three innings of work.

Chelsea dominated game three, winning 7-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. Szush threw a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Ball, Evan Jones and Christian Kallaher each knocked in two runs to lead the Hornets offense.

This weekend, Chelsea travels to Gardendale. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 4:30 p.m., with game three set for Saturday at 1 p.m. if necessary.

SOFTBALL

The Briarwood softball team earned its second victory of the season in an exciting 11-8 win over Ramsay last Monday. Callie Mann hit her first career home run for the Lions in the game, while Bella Williams and Ryleigh Merritt each led the offense with four hits. Merritt finished a homer shy of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring three. Williams drove in a run as well. Sophia Williams finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Cameron Fountain struck out 11 in seven innings in the circle.

On Tuesday, Briarwood fell to McAdory 10-0 and Chelsea fell to Spain Park 6-4. Olivia Bergert drove in two runs for the Hornets to lead the offense. Maia Harris threw two scoreless innings in the circle and Tyler Erwin went 1 2/3 innings in relief, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

Oak Mountain fell to Thompson 5-1 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Eagles fell to Sumiton Christian 6-5 after losing the lead late. Emily Hart homered for Oak Mountain and Dawn Autry went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the contest. Lacy Marty went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

Chelsea won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament over the weekend, securing its spot in the regional tournament next week. On Friday, the Hornets picked up a pair of wins, starting with a 14-0 triumph over Briarwood. Hardy Erwin threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 in five innings of work. She also doubled and drove in two runs. Morgan Brewer and Olivia Trout each knocked in a pair of runs as well.

Later in the day, Chelsea took down Homewood 11-1. Katie Goss led the offense with two RBIs and Caroline Moore scored three runs. Hardy Erwin allowed an unearned run in three innings and Tyler Erwin struck out four over two scoreless frames.

Briarwood’s season ended on Friday. The Lions fell to Chelsea 14-0 and then dropped an elimination game to Mountain Brook, 15-5. In that final contest, Meredith Kellum and Ryleigh Merritt each drove in two runs for Briarwood.

Chelsea beat Homewood 11-1 again Saturday in the area tournament championship. Tyler Erwin allowed only a solo homer in five innings, while also registering three hits — including two doubles — and four RBIs at the plate. Jadyn Buff walked three times and scored three times and Trout and Bergert each drove in a pair of runs.

Chelsea qualified for the regional tournament next week. Oak Mountain is set to play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament this week.

SOCCER

The Oak Mountain girls soccer team beat Spain Park 3-2 last Monday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Oak Mountain fell behind 1-0, rallying to tie the game at 1-1 at the halftime break. The Lady Eagles scored the first two goals of the second half and held on from there.

On Tuesday, Chelsea’s girls defeated Mortimer Jordan 10-0 in the second round of the 6A playoffs. Haley Duca scored a program record with six goals in the game, pushing her past 100 in her career. In the first round of the 7A playoffs, Oak Mountain’s boys fell to Spain Park 1-0.

Chelsea’s season came to an end Thursday in the 6A semifinals, as Homewood’s girls knocked off the Hornets 3-0.

Oak Mountain’s girls earned a dominating 6-0 win over Sparkman in the 7A quarterfinals Friday.

The Lady Eagles will take on Vestavia Hills at 1 p.m. Friday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville in the semifinals. The final is set for Saturday at noon.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain track and field teams competed at the outdoor state meet last weekend in Gulf Shores. Notably, the Chelsea girls placed fifth in Class 6A and the Oak Mountain boys were fifth in 7A.

Chelsea’s Cady McPhail was stellar, winning the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and finishing third in the 3,200. Miles Brush was fourth in the 1,600. For Briarwood, Riley Margene placed fourth in the pole vault.

For Oak Mountain, Michael Marvin placed second in the 800, Walker Cole was third in the 3,200, the boys 4x800 relay team was second and the 4x400 team was third.

GOLF

Chelsea’s Mackinley Baird was the low medalist at the Class 6A, Section 2 tournament at Willow Point in Alexander City last Monday. Baird shot a 78, one stroke better than Briarwood’s Annamarie Thompson. Both qualified for the sub-state tournament this week.

Briarwood’s boys won the Section 2 tournament with a score of 319, two better than Helena. Andrew McCary shot a 76 and Chandler Millsap a 78 to pace the Lions.

Oak Mountain’s boys finished seventh in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Monday. On Tuesday, Oak Mountain’s girls finished fifth in the Section 3 tournament.

The sub-state tournament are set to be played this week.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.