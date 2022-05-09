The Reset: Hornets fall in quarterfinals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Evan Jones (1) moves to tag Hazel Green’s Jabez Sampson (23) out as he steals second in game one of a Class 6A quarterfinal series against Hazel Green at Chelsea High School on Friday, May 6, 2022. The Hornets’ season came to an end as Hazel Green swept the series. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team was swept last Friday in the Class 6A quarterfinals by Hazel Green, by scores of 9-7 and 9-4.

In the first game, Hazel Green scored the tying run in the seventh inning and plated two more in the eighth inning to take the win. Chelsea took the lead in the third inning by scoring three runs, and added on two more in each of the next two innings to take a 7-3 lead. But the Trojans rallied to score six runs over the final three innings to secure the first game. Christian Kallaher hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Reid Gongwer, Carson Orr, Jackson Morgan and Campbell McCluney all knocked in a run each as well.

Hazel Green jumped on Chelsea early in the second game and never allowed the Hornets much hope. The Trojans scored three in the first inning, and another three-run inning in the fourth stretched the lead to 7-1. Chelsea scored three runs in the seventh but it was too little, too late. Chris McNeill hit a home run and drove in all four Chelsea runs in the game.

Chelsea put together another deep postseason run and finished the year with a 21-15 record.

SOFTBALL

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain softball teams competed in area tournaments last week, with only Chelsea advancing past area into the regional tournaments.

Chelsea hosted and won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament, winning all three of its games. The Hornets began the tournament Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Briarwood. Kathryn Bryars drove in all four of the team’s runs, including a 3-run inside-the-park homer in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Maia Harris threw 4 innings in a start, allowing a run on 4 hits. Hardy Erwin threw the final 3 innings in hitless fashion, striking out 6. Meredith Kellum provided the offense for Briarwood, notching a pair of hits, including a double and a run batted in. Sophie Williams threw 6 innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits.

Later Tuesday, Chelsea blew past Homewood 19-3. Madeline Epperson led the Hornets with 4 RBIs in the game, while Maddie Riggins, Morgan Brewer and Abby Hibbs all notched 3 RBIs. Erwin chipped in 2 RBIs as well. Brewer and Olivia Trout each finished with 4 hits, and Trout threw 4 innings, allowing 3 runs and striking out 7 batters.

Briarwood was eliminated Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to Mountain Brook. Kellum knocked in both runs for the Lions and Cameron Fountain threw 5 1/3 solid innings of relief, with only 1 of the 4 runs she allowed counted as earned.

Chelsea took down Mountain Brook 18-7 on Wednesday to win the area title. In another offensive outburst, Hibbs went 5-for-5, driving in 3 runs to lead the charge. Erwin also knocked in 3, with Bryars, Trout, Epperson and Riggins all finishing with 2 RBIs. Jadyn Buff hit a triple, drove in a run, accounted for 3 hits and scored 4 runs. Erwin pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief, allowing just a run on 4 hits.

Oak Mountain dropped both of its games in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. On Monday, the Eagles fell to Spain Park 3-1 in a well-pitched game. Oak Mountain scratched across a run on a Makenzie Price in the second inning, but that was all the Eagles could muster. Allison Turner pitched well in the loss, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits in 6 innings.

The Eagles lost to Vestavia Hills 12-0 on Tuesday to end their season.

Chelsea will play in the 6A East Regional beginning Tuesday in Albertville.

SOCCER

The Oak Mountain boys and girls soccer teams began the Class 7A playoffs last Tuesday. The Eagles boys cruised past Hewitt-Trussville 4-0, but the girls fell to Spain Park 1-0, ending their season. Spain Park was the only team to beat Oak Mountain’s girls this season, who finished with a 19-2-1 record.

On Friday, the Oak Mountain boys got past Grissom 2-0 to advance to the state semifinals in Huntsville. The Eagles will face Huntsville on Friday at 3 p.m. in Huntsville.

GOLF

The Briarwood girls golf team played in the Class 6A South Sub-State golf tournament last week, finishing sixth. Camille Beatty led the Lions with a round of 83.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain track and field teams competed in the state outdoor meet last weekend in Gulf Shores. Oak Mountain’s boys finished sixth to highlight the team performances. Check back with 280 Living later this week for a full recap of the meet.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.