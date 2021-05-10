The Reset: Lady Eagles win it all

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Lady Eagles’ celebrate with the AHSAA Class 7A girls State Championship game after defeating Enterprise 5-0 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team picked up another series win last weekend, beating Gardendale in three games in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

The Hornets and Rockets split the first two games on Friday night. Gardendale picked up a 1-0 win in the first game, behind a dominant performance from pitcher Eli Moore, who allowed just one hit in a complete game shutout. The Rockets scored their lone run in the fifth and that was all they needed. Chelsea’s Connor Ball pitched a terrific game, allowing the one run on three hits in six innings, with nine strikeouts.

Chelsea broke out the bats in the second game, rolling to a 10-0 victory to even the series. Ball led the offensive charge by going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Reid Gongwer and Chris McNeill each drove in a pair of runs as well, with McNeill crossing the plate three times himself. Adam Reaves set the table for the offense, tallying three hits and scoring twice from the leadoff spot. Brock Hill was dominant on the mound, firing a one-hit shutout over his six innings.

Gardendale struck first in the decisive third game on Saturday, but Chelsea scored three in the second and pulled away for an 8-2 victory. Kaden Weldon homered for the Hornets, driving in two runs. Reaves, Gongwer, Jackson Webster, Christian Kallaher and Cole Kennedy all knocked in a run as well. Parker Szush got the start on the mound and was strong, surrendering just one run on four hits in six innings.

This week, the Hornets face Hartselle in the semifinals.

SOFTBALL

The Oak Mountain softball team finished its season last week in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. Oak Mountain put up a challenge to top seed Spain Park in the first round Wednesday, but ultimately fell 3-2. Dawn Autry hit a two-run home run to put the Eagles ahead 2-1 in the third inning, before Spain Park edged ahead with a two-run homer in the sixth. Lacy Marty went the distance, allowing five hits in six innings.

The Eagles were eliminated with a 16-7 loss to Vestavia Hills on Thursday. Riley Sullivan and Sarah Katona led the team with two hits and three runs batted in each.

Oak Mountain completed the season with a 21-19 record.

SOCCER

The Oak Mountain girls soccer team won the Class 7A state championship in dominant fashion last Saturday, beating Enterprise 5-0. Click here for a recap of the title game.

