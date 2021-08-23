The Reset: Fall sports get going

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea’s Madison Moore (10) sets the ball during a game against Vestavia Hills held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams.

FOOTBALL

The 2021 football season started last week, with Briarwood earning a win and Oak Mountain taking down Chelsea.

Click here for the full recap of Briarwood's dominant win over Madison Academy to open up the campaign.

Oak Mountain pulled away from Chelsea in the second half to run away with a season-opening victory. Click here for the recap of the contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Briarwood volleyball team began the season with a 3-1 win over Gardendale last Thursday. In the match, Bradford Latta led the team with 10 kills and five blocks, while Josie Giadrosich had 21 set assists. This week, Briarwood hosts Ramsay on Tuesday and on Thursday, the Lions head to Sylacauga for a tri-match with Fayetteville. On Saturday, Briarwood hosts the Serve-Off Tournament.

Chelsea began the season with four victories last week. The Hornets began the season on Thursday with a four-set win over Vestavia Hills (25-10, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23). On Saturday, Chelsea hosted a quad match and swept it, beating Benjamin Russell (25-11, 25-11), Hueytown and Pell City in straight sets.

Some stat leaders from the week:

Emma Pohlmann: 30 digs, 10 aces, 37 kills, five blocks

Anna Sartin: 50 digs, nine aces, eight assists

Lauren Buchanan: 17 digs, 10 aces, 18 kills

Madison Moore recorded her 500th career assist during the week as well

This week, Chelsea hosts Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday and heads to Helena on Thursday. The Hornets will play in Briarwood's Serve-Off Tournament on Saturday.

Oak Mountain has a 3-4 record after a week of play. On Thursday, the Eagles began the season with a loss to Bayside Academy. Over the weekend, the Eagles played in the Juanita Boddie Tournament, hosted by Hoover at the Finley Center. Oak Mountain split its four pool matches. On Friday, the Eagles beat Woodlawn (25-14, 25-11) and narrowly lost to Sparkman (25-16, 24-26, 15-13). Oak Mountain fell to Collierville (Tenn.) [25-9, 25-23] and beat John Paul II (21-25, 25-12, 15-6) on Saturday.

In Silver bracket play, Oak Mountain toppled Grissom (25-23, 26-24) before falling to Pelham (27-25, 25-16).

Kathryn Smith led the Eagles with 123 assists and 11 aces throughout the week.

This week, Oak Mountain hosts Northridge on Tuesday and Mountain Brook on Thursday. The Eagles will play in Briarwood's Serve-Off Tournament on Saturday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Oak Mountain cross-country teams began the 2021 seasons with a sweep of the Waffle House Invitational in Oxford last Saturday. The girls team had five finish in the top 10, led by Faith Scardino, who placed second in 21:05. Lauren Cole placed fourth, Katie Wright finished seventh, Mary Spina was eighth and Hayley Datema was ninth.

The boys team put four in the top 10. Matthew Womack finished second with a time of 17:48. Josh Stidfole and Jack Rodgers came across the line fourth and fifth, while Bennett Phillips finished eighth.

