The Reset: Eagles win Briarwood Serve-Off

FOOTBALL

The Briarwood football team dismantled Spain Park 42-8 last Friday night, in the Lions’ first win over a Class 7A team in program history. Click here for the recap of the contest.

Chelsea fell to Helena 27-14 after a second half surge. Click here for the story from the game.

Oak Mountain got the offense in gear after a scoreless first half and beat Pelham 21-0. Click here to read about that contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Chelsea volleyball team put together a strong week and now sits with a 10-1 overall record after two weeks of action.

On Tuesday, the Hornets dominated Clay-Chalkville (25-3, 25-11, 25-19). Chelsea beat Helena in four sets on Thursday before taking part in Briarwood’s Serve-Off Tournament over the weekend.

At the tournament, Chelsea beat Ramsay in three sets, swept Shades Valley and Helena (25-19, 25-22), knocked off Vestavia Hills (18-25, 25-18, 15-10) and fell to Oak Mountain (19-25, 25-19, 15-6).

Some stats from the week:

Anna Sartin: 76 digs (season high 28 against Ramsay), 22 assists, 13 aces

Emma Pohlmann: 60 kills (season high 21 against Shades Valley), 70 digs, 17 aces, 5 blocks

Lauren Buchanan: 43 kills, 52 digs, 23 aces (season high 10 against Clay-Chalkville)

This week, Chelsea plays a tri-match against Tuscaloosa County and Northridge on Tuesday.

Briarwood had a busy week last week and now holds a 6-2 record on the year. On Tuesday, Ramsay knocked off the Lions in five sets. Briarwood took both ends of a tri-match Thursday, beating Fayetteville in three sets and sweeping Sylacauga.

Over the weekend, Briarwood hosted the Barry Walker Serve-Off Tournament and played well. The Lions beat Helena in three sets, beat Ramsay in three, swept Central-Florence and fell to Oak Mountain (19-25, 28-26, 15-11).

This week, Briarwood heads to Mountain Brook on Tuesday for a Class 6A, Area 9 match and travels to Oak Mountain on Thursday.

Oak Mountain put together a strong week, including winning Briarwood’s Serve-Off Tournament over the weekend. After the week, Oak Mountain now has a 9-5 record.

The Eagles defeated Northridge in four sets (29-27, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23) Tuesday. Mountain Brook swept the Eagles in three sets on Thursday.

Over the weekend, Oak Mountain took down Westminster-Oak Mountain (25-10, 25-12, 25-7), Smiths Station (25-10, 25-16, 25-12), Marbury, Briarwood (19-25, 28-26, 15-11) and Chelsea (19-25, 25-19, 15-6).

Some stats from the week:

Kathryn Smith: 21 aces, 16 kills, 7 blocks, 167 assists, 31 digs

Jayni Thompson: 60 kills, 11 blocks

Emily Cox: 9 aces, 8 assists, 50 digs

This week, Oak Mountain heads to Thompson on Tuesday for a Class 7A, Area 5 match and hosts Briarwood on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood cross-country team competed in the Montgomery Academy Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Huntingdon College. The Lions boys finished second and the girls placed sixth.

Brandon Dixon paced the boys team, as the junior finished fourth with a time of 18:01.01. Luke Thompson and Noah Williams finished 13th and 14th, while Ford Thornton crossed the line 18th. Also scoring points for the boys were Dean Jones (21st), Patrick Hnizdil (38th) and Cannon Holmes (42nd).

The top Briarwood girl was Bela Doss, who was seventh overall with a time of 21:33.39. Luci Williams was 13th and Anna Ferguson, Lauren Luker, Chloe Lowery and Chloe Williams also scored points.

