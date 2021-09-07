The Reset: Lions win thriller over Hornets

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Briarwood student section celebrates on the field with the team following a 42-35 victory over Chelsea in overtime on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The local football teams began region play last Friday night. Briarwood rallied to force overtime, ultimately prevailing over Chelsea in a thrilling contest. Click here for the story of the game.

Oak Mountain got a 17-7 win over Gadsden City to improve to 3-0 on the season as well. Click here to read the recap of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Oak Mountain volleyball team split a pair of matches last week. The Eagles fell to Thompson in a Class 7A, Area 5 match on Tuesday. They rallied to knock off Briarwood in four sets Thursday.

Some stats from the week:

Jayni Thompson: 24 kills and 6 blocks

Kathryn Smith: 47 assists, 1 block, 7 digs and 4 aces

This week, Oak Mountain heads to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and plays at Pelham on Thursday. The Eagles play in the Bayside Academy tournament over the weekend.

Last week, Chelsea swept a tri-match against Tuscaloosa County and Northridge on Tuesday to improve to 12-1 on the season.

Some stats from the week:

Emma Pohlmann: 17 kills, 16 digs and 4 aces

Anna Sartin: 22 digs, 4 assists and 2 aces

Lauren Buchannan: 11 kills, 10 digs and 5 aces

This week, Chelsea heads to Briarwood on Tuesday for a Class 6A, Area 9 match. The Hornets also play Alexandria and Lincoln in a tri-match Thursday.

Briarwood fell to Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain last week and is now 6-4 on the season. This week, Briarwood hosts Chelsea on Tuesday and heads to Homewood on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Oak Mountain cross-country team competed in the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational last Thursday. The girls finished third and the boys were fourth.

The girls team was led by Faith Scardino and Rachael Whitley, who came across the line 14th and 15th in the race. Lexi Ray (40th), Isla Higgins (49th), Taylor McMillian, Julia Bueche and Selah Whitley also scored points for the team.

Noah Arrington, Matthew Womack and Josh Stidfole led the Oak Mountain boys team, finishing consecutively in 11th, 12th and 13th. Jack Rodgers placed 31st and Bennett Phillips finished 37th. John Shoemaker and Thomas Spina scored points for the Eagles as well.

