The Reset: Lions, Eagles stay unbeaten

FOOTBALL

The Briarwood football team remained unbeaten with a 42-21 win over Woodlawn last Thursday. Click here for a recap of the contest.

Chelsea nearly completed a furious comeback, but fell 37-35 to region foe Homewood on Friday. Click here for the story of the game.

Oak Mountain moved to 4-0 with a gutsy 24-14 win over Vestavia Hills in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest. Click here for the story of the contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Briarwood volleyball team fell to area foes Chelsea and Homewood last week and is now 6-6 on the season. This week, the Lions host Benjamin Russell and Shades Valley on Monday in a tri-match and host Mountain Brook on Thursday. Over the weekend, they will play in the Supreme Courts event at Guntersville.

Chelsea won all but one of the matches it played last week. The Hornets defeated Briarwood in their first Class 6A, Area 9 match of the season. On Thursday, the Hornets split a tri-match, beating Lincoln but losing to Alexandria. Over the weekend, they beat Moody (twice), Isabella (twice) and Shelby County to win the Moody Blue Devils Invitational. The team is now 19-2 on the year.

Some stats from the week:

Anna Sartin: 22 aces, 59 digs, 6 assists

Emma Pohlmann: 57 kills, 27 digs, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 17 aces

Lauren Buchanan: 36 kills, 11 digs, 10 aces, hit .351 for the week

Morgan Martin: 80 assists, 16 digs, 7 aces

This week, Chelsea hosts Mountain Brook on Tuesday and heads to Homewood on Thursday. On Saturday, the Hornets play in the Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville.

Oak Mountain dropped matches to Vestavia Hills and Pelham last week.

Some stats from the week:

Jayni Thompson: 2 aces, 30 kills, 0.440% hitting percentage, 6 blocks

Kathryn Smith: 4 aces, 4 kills, 0.118% hitting percentage, 4 blocks, 54 assists, 12 digs

This week, Oak Mountain hosts Homewood on Tuesday and heads to Hoover for an area match Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood cross-country competed in the Gulf Coast Stampede in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday. For the boys, Luke Thompson, Ford Thornton and Brandon Dixon all finished in the top 50, with Noah Williams shortly behind in 51st. Bela Doss led the girls team with an 18th-place finish in the race. Luci Williams ran 36th.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. Cady McPhail led Chelsea’s girls with a 20th-place finish in the race. Oak Mountain’s Faith Scardino was 27th and Lauren Cole also finished in the top 100.

In the boys race, Chelsea’s Elijah Williams and Thomas Ludwig each placed in the top 100, with Oak Mountain’s Josh Stidfole, Matthew Womack and Noah Arrington accomplishing the same.

