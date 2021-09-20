The Reset: Lions football remains perfect

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood plaers get ready to run through the pep banner during a game between Briarwood and Huffman on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Viking Stadium - Huffman High School in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Briarwood football team ran away from Huffman in the second half in a 42-21 win last Thursday night. Click here for a recap of the game.

Oak Mountain suffered its first loss of the season, rallying but falling short against Hoover in a region contest. Click here for the recap of the contest.

This week, Briarwood hosts Mortimer Jordan and Chelsea hosts Pelham in non-region bouts. Oak Mountain takes its open week.

VOLLEYBALL

Chelsea struggled last week, winning just two matches and finishing with a record of 21-6. During the week, the Hornets fell in area matches to Homewood and Mountain Brook. At the Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday, Chelsea beat Minor and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and fell to Springville and Southside-Gadsden.

Some stats from the week:

Madison Moore: 63 assists, 8 aces

Emma Pohlmann: 10 aces, 46 kills, 7 blocks, 37 digs

Anna Sartin: 55 digs, 11 aces, 8 assists

This week, Chelsea hosts Pelham on Thursday.

Oak Mountain is now 10-10 on the season after losses last week to Homewood and Hoover, two top teams.

Some stats from the week:

Jayni Thompson: 1 ace, 18 kills, +0.158 hitting percentage, 1 block, 4 digs

Kathryn Smith: 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 46 assists, 14 digs

Makayla Ragland: 4 aces, no serve receive errors, led the team in passing percentage, 1 kill, 2 assists, 22 digs

This week, the Eagles travel to Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and host Thompson on Thursday in area matches. Over the weekend, they play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood cross-country team competed in the TCBY Invitational in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, with both the boys and girls finishing second in the team competition. Bela Doss won the girls race, posting a time of 20:33.82. Luci Williams placed seventh, with Lauren Luker, Chloe Lowery, Anna Ferguson and Chloe Williams also running.

For the boys, Brandon Dixon (sixth), Luke Thompson (eighth) and Ford Thornton (ninth) all finished in the top 10. Noah Williams, Dean Jones, Patrick Hnizdil, Jackson Pollard, Graham Thornton and Drew Goolsby all ran strong races as well.

Chelsea competed in The Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Friday. Miles Brush led the boys team, finishing sixth overall in 15:11.84. Thomas Ludwig, Andrew Fielding, Tucker Brown, Luke Price, Elijah Williams and Camden Thomas also ran in the race. Cady McPhail was 16th in the girls race, with Lissy O’Kelley running as well.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.