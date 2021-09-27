The Reset: Eagles win 4 matches

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain’s Jayni Thompson (10) spikes the ball in a matchup against Hoover held at Hoover High School on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams.

FOOTBALL

The Briarwood football team remained unbeaten last Friday with a 38-22 win over Mortimer Jordan. Click here for the recap of the game. This week, the Lions host Shades Valley in a region contest.

Chelsea earned its first win of the season with a victory over a strong Pelham team. Click here for the story of the game. Chelsea heads to Woodlawn this Friday for a region game.

Oak Mountain took its open date last week. This week, the Eagles return to region play with a game at Spain Park on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Oak Mountain volleyball team had a solid week of play last week. The Eagles won an area match against Tuscaloosa County 3-1. Over the weekend, they played in the HeffStrong Tournament at Spain Park. In the tourmament, Oak Mountain beat Shades Valley, Daphne and Siegel (Tenn.) before falling to Sparkman.

Some stats for the week:

Jayni Thompson: 7 aces, 57 kills, +0.350 hitting percentage, 18 blocks, 10 digs

Kathryn Smith: 11 aces, 10 kills, +0.292 hitting percentage, 3 blocks, 97 assists, 16 digs (also eclipsed 500 assists for the season)

Mabrey Whitehead: 8 aces, 20 kills, +0.280 hitting percentage, 1 block, 20 digs

Lauren Schuesseler: 6 aces, 2.0 serve receive rating, 18 kills, +0.189 hitting percentage, 2 blocks, 34 digs

Makayla Ragland: 3 aces, 2.04 serve receive rating, 2 assists, 42 digs

This week, Oak Mountain hosts Jasper on Tuesday and Tuscaloosa County on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain cross-country teams competed in the Shelby County Championships last Saturday at Thompson.

Chelsea won the boys race. Miles Brush earned an individual victory, winning the race with a time of 15:27.48. Elijah Williams finished third, Thomas Ludwig was sixth and Andrew Fielding crossed the line 10th.

Cady McPhail gave the Hornets a sweep in both races, winning the girls race with a time of 19:11.47.

Oak Mountain’s girls won the team race. Faith Scardino led the team with a third-place finish, while Lauren Cole finished fifth. Matthew Womack (fifth) and Noah Arrington (eighth) finished in the top 10 for the Oak Mountain boys.

For Briarwood, Brandon Dixon (ninth), Luke Thompson (13th) and Ford Thornton (25th) all finished in the top 25 of the boys race. The Briarwood girls had two top 10 finishers, with Bela Doss finishing fourth and Luci Williams placing seventh.

