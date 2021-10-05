The Reset: Local volleyball, football teams rolling; Brush wins race

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea’s Emma Pohlmann (17) spikes the ball as Vestavia Hills’ Angelica Vines moves to block the ball during a game held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Oak Mountain and Chelsea football teams earned victories last Thursday, while Briarwood earned another win Friday.

Briarwood blew past Shades Valley, as Christopher Vizzina and Ethan Anderson each had big nights for the Lions. Click here for the recap of the game. This Thursday, Briarwood heads to Mountain Brook for a top five matchup between Class 6A, Region 5 foes.

Chelsea had no trouble dispatching Woodlawn. Click here for the story of the game. This Friday, Chelsea travels to Huffman for another region game.

Oak Mountain dominated Spain Park in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest Thursday. Click here for the full recap of the contest. The Eagles host Tuscaloosa County in region action Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Oak Mountain volleyball team won two of its three matches last week to improve to 16-12 on the year. The Eagles beat Jasper and area foe Tuscaloosa County but fell to top-ranked Thompson.

Some stats from the week:

Kathryn Smith: broke the 500 season assists mark, 6 aces, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 72 assists, 14 digs

Jayni Thompson: 4 aces, 44 kills with a +0.226% hitting percentage, 6 blocks, 9 digs

Makayla Ragland: 4 aces, 2.04 serve receive rating, 4 assists, 28 digs

This week, Oak Mountain hosts Hoover on Tuesday and plays at Spain Park on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Eagles will play in the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood.

Chelsea won four matches last week and finished as the runner-up in the Don Drummond Tournament at Jasper. Chelsea picked up wins over Briarwood, Springville, Austin and Prattville Christian and suffered defeats to Homewood and Bob Jones (twice).

Emma Pohlmann: 62 kills, 5 blocks, 60 digs, 11 aces

Lauren Buchanan: 25 kills, 52 kills, 9 blocks, 30 digs

Anna Sartin: 79 digs, 11 aces, 12 assists

This week, Chelsea plays at Mountain Brook on Tuesday in an area match.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain cross-country teams competed in the gold division of the Jesse Owens Classic at Oakville Indian Mounds Park last Saturday.

Chelsea’s Miles Brush won the boys race with a time of 15:10. Teammates Elijah Williams, Thomas Ludwig, Andrew Fielding and Tucker Brown also came across in the top 100. In the girls race, Cady McPhail ran a strong race, finishing sixth.

Matthew Womack and Josh Stidfole were the top runners for Oak Mountain on the boys side, while Faith Scardino, Lauren Cole and Rachael Whitley led the girls.

