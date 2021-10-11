The Reset: Eagles keep up winning ways

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain's defense celebrates an interception return by Oak Mountain LB Jah'ki Mullens (6) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Last Thursday, the Briarwood football team suffered its first loss of the season, a 14-0 defeat at Mountain Brook. Click here for the recap of the game.

Also on Thursday, Chelsea pulled off a thrilling comeback to take down Huffman 41-34. Click here for the story of how the Hornets pulled off a win in honor of former teammate Michael Gibbs.

Oak Mountain notched another win on Friday in a dominant victory over Tuscaloosa County. Click here for the full recap.

This Friday, Chelsea hosts Shades Valley and Oak Mountain is at Thompson. Briarwood takes its open date this week.

VOLLEYBALL

The Oak Mountain volleyball faced stiff competition last week and capped off the regular season with a 17-18 overall record.

The Eagles notched a win over Ramsay but suffered losses to Hoover, Spain Park, Sparkman, Auburn, McGill-Toolen and Hoover.

Some stats from the week:

Jayni Thompson: 4 aces, 72 kills, +0.305 hitting percentage, 13 blocks, 11 digs

Kathryn Smith: 4 aces, 13 kills, 5 blocks, 93 assists, 25 digs

Makayla Ragland: 2 aces, 2.14 serve receive rating, 41 digs

This week, Oak Mountain heads to Hoover for the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament Thursday.

Briarwood and Chelsea will compete in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament at Mountain Brook on Tuesday.

