The Reset: Hornets football posts key win

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Chelsea Football Chelsea quarterback/safety Cooper Griffin (14) easily runs in for a Chelsea touchdown during a game between Chelsea and Shades Valley on Friday, October. 15, 2021, at Chelsea High School- Chelsea AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

FOOTBALL

Last week, the Chelsea football team earned a 17-6 win over Shades Valley to remain alive in the playoff hunt. Click here for the recap of that game.

Oak Mountain was shut out by Thompson, the top-ranked team in the state. Here’s the story of that contest.

This week, local teams wrap up region play. Briarwood hosts Homewood, Chelsea hosts Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain plays host to Hewitt-Trussville.

VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball season came to a close across the area last week, with Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain all falling in their area tournaments to finish off the season.

Oak Mountain fell to Thompson in Class 7A, Area 5. Makayla Ragland had a career best 17 digs and 2.08 serve receive rating in the match. Jayni Thompson finished with a +0.375 hitting percentage and Kathryn Smith finished the year with more than 700 assists.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood cross-country team competed in the Randolph Invitational in Huntsville last Thursday.

The girls had a strong showing, finishing third as a team. Mary Grace Parker led the way, crossing the line in ninth place. Bela Doss finished 18th and Lena Anne Parker was 31st. Zoey Eighmy, Luci Williams and Blakeley Margene also finished in the top 100.

Brandon Dixon led the Lions boys, finishing 48th. He was one of four runners to claim a spot in the top 100, along with Luke Thompson, Ford Thornton and Noah Williams.

Chelsea was at the event as well, with the boys finishing second and the girls sixth.

Miles Brush won the boys race with a time of 15:01, over 30 seconds quicker than the nearest competitor. Elijah Williams finished ninth, with Andrew Fielding, Thomas Ludwig, Camden Thomas and Parker Campbell all notching finishes in the top 50.

Cady McPhail posted her typical strong showing, registering a third-place finish. Juliette Edwards, Caroline Diaz, Isabelle Seymour, Hannah Quick and McKenzie Gunn were all in the top 100 as well.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Oak Mountain girls flag football team dropped both legs of a tri-match last Tuesday. The Eagles lost to Homewood 22-21 and fell to John Carroll 34-7.

