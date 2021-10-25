The Reset: Lions clinch home playoff game

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Christopher Vizzina (17) rushes toward the end zone during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham.

FOOTBALL

The Briarwood football team wrapped up region play last Friday with a 21-18 win over Homewood. Click here for the story of that game.

Chelsea was shut out 25-0 by Mountain Brook in a region contest as well. Click here for the recap.

Oak Mountain suffered a 28-7 defeat to Hewitt-Trussville to round out region play. Click here for the full recap.

This week, the regular season concludes. Chelsea travels to Calera and Oak Mountain hosts Clay-Chalkville on Thursday. Briarwood heads to Corner on Friday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain cross-country teams competed in the Last Chance Invitational last Thursday at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions in Scottsboro.

On the boys side, Chelsea finished third and Oak Mountain placed fourth. Oak Mountain’s girls were third and Chelsea’s finished fifth.

Chelsea swept the top honors in each race, with Miles Brush and Cady McPhail winning. Brush blitzed the competition, running the race in 15:06 and beating everyone else by 17 seconds. McPhail was even more impressive, winning her race in 18:33 and pacing the field by 48 seconds.

For Oak Mountain, in the girls race, Faith Scardino (fourth), Lauren Cole (11th), Catarina Williams (12th), Nina Evans (16th) and Rachael Whitley (20th) were the top five runners. Juliette Edwards, Hannah Quick, Isabelle Seymour and McKenzie Gunn from Chelsea all placed in the top 50.

Elijah Williams (eighth), Tucker Brown (16th), Thomas Ludwig (17th), Camden Thomas (19th) and Andrew Fielding (22nd) were the other top Chelsea runners in the boys race. Josh Stidfole (ninth), Matthew Womack (12th), Jack Rodgers (25th), Noah Arrington (28th) and Will Wheeler (33rd) were the top Oak Mountain boys runners.

