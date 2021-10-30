The Reset: Football regular season concludes

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood players run onto the field during game between Briarwood and Corner on Friday, October. 29, 2021, at Corner High School - Corner AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

FOOTBALL

The local football teams wrapped up regular season play last week.

Briarwood beat Corner 40-15 on Friday. Click here for the recap of the game. This Friday, the Lions will host Fort Payne in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Chelsea fell to Calera in the regular season finale, but the Hornets still qualified for the playoffs. Click here for the story of the game. The Hornets will travel to Oxford this Friday for the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Oak Mountain was shut out by Clay-Chalkville on Thursday. Click here to read about the game. This Thursday, Oak Mountain travels to James Clemens for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood and Chelsea cross-country teams qualified for the state meet with their performances at the section meet last Thursday.

In Class 6A girls, Briarwood finished third and Chelsea was fourth. Mary Grace Parker led Briarwood’s girls with a fourth-place finish. Bela Doss (13th) and Luci Williams (20th) gave the Lions three runners in the top 20. Lena Anne Parker (22nd), Blakeley Margene (29th), Zoey Eighmy (30th) and Anna Ferguson (40th) also ran for Briarwood.

Chelsea star Cady McPhail was third overall and paced the Hornets. Also running for Chelsea were Ty Cason (18th), Juliette Edwards (21st), Hannah Quick (28th), Isabelle Seymour (31st), McKenzie Gunn (32nd) and Elizebeth Hopkins (33rd).

Chelsea’s boys put forth a strong showing and won the meet. Miles Brush won the race with a time of 16:23, while Elijah Williams was third and Thomas Ludwig eighth to give the Hornets three top-10 runners. Andrew Fielding (12th), Tucker Brown (16th), Camden Thomas (18th) and Luke Price (22nd) raced as well.

Briarwood’s boys finished fourth. Brandon Dixon led the way with an 11th-place finish, while Luke Thompson finished 19th and Ford Thornton crossed the line 20th. Noah Williams (25th), Patrick Hnizdil (27th), Dean Jones (28th) and Graham Thornton (29th) all ran for the Lions.

Oak Mountain’s girls were led by Faith Scardino, who finished 14th, and Catarina Williams, who finished 17th. Josh Stidfole paced the boys team with a 10th-place finish, while Matthew Womack finished 18th.

The state meet will be this weekend at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

