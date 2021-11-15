The Reset: Football season ends, basketball begins

× Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville Football Briarwood students celebrate a defensive stop on 4th down during a game between Briarwood and Clay-Chalkville on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Cougar Stadium in Birmingham. The Cougars defeated Briarwood 56-21. Photo by Shawn Bowles

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The high school football season came to a close last Friday night for Briarwood and Oak Mountain, as both fell in the second round of the playoffs. Click here for the recap of the Lions’ loss to top-ranked Clay-Chalkville and click here for the rundown of the Eagles’ loss to Thompson.

BASKETBALL

High school basketball season officially began Nov. 4. That evening, the Briarwood girls were defeated by Trinity 61-35 and Oak Mountain’s girls fell to Mortimer Jordan 64-36.

Both Chelsea teams began on a winning track, though. The Lady Hornets knocked off Brookwood 63-31. Sydney Schwallie led the team with 17 points. Nia Cummings added 13 points and Lexi Redd chipped in 11. The boys earned a 51-34 win, as Paul Lanzi poured in 22 points and freshman Aiden Owens went for 10 points.

Last Tuesday, both Briarwood teams fell to Chilton County. The Lady Lions dropped a tight contest 62-59. Emma Kerley led her team with 14 points, Mary Beth Dicen scored 12 and Kate Saunders added 11 points. The boys fell 62-44 in a game that got away from them late. Baylor Gann and Drew Mears each scored 8 points for the Lions to lead the way.

Chelsea and Clay-Chalkville split in girls and boys games last Tuesday. The Chelsea girls won a low-scoring affair, beating the Cougars 33-20. Schwallie notched 15 points to lead all scorers, while Clay-Chalkville’s Kamoriah Gaines scored 9 points and Kameron Sanders added 5 points. The Clay boys prevailed 63-57 in overtime in coach Chris Richardson’s debut. Lanzi went for 18 points and Alex Redd added 12 points to lead Chelsea. Jalen Hudson led Clay with 14 points. DaVon Cheatham had 13 points, Cedric Dixon went for 12 points and Tiawan Hardy went for 11 points.

Oak Mountain’s girls fell to McAdory 45-44 on Tuesday night as well. McAdory’s Kameria Hoyte led a comeback effort with 19 points in the game.

A few of the local teams were back in action on Thursday. The Oak Mountain girls fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 61-38 and Chelsea was swept at Vestavia Hills. The Lady Hornets suffered a 69-43 loss in a game that got away from them in the second half. Lexi Redd and Mary Cartee each notched 13 points to lead the team. Vestavia’s Anna Towry scored a game-high 20 points. The boys team fell to the Rebels 67-49. Lanzi went for 15 points and Owens scored 10 points as well. Reese Gurner led all scorers with 17.

Hewitt-Trussville earned a sweep over Chelsea on Friday afternoon. The Lady Huskies took down the Lady Hornets 46-37. April Hooks led the scoring charge for Hewitt with 19 points on five 3-pointers and 3 rebounds. Jordan Hunter went for 12 points, 5 assists and 7 rebounds. Schwallie led all scorers with 20 points for Chelsea.

Hewitt’s boys picked up a 62-53 win over the Hornets. Ray Rolley led all scorers, pouring in 19 for the Huskies. Tyler Blake added 11 points as well. Lanzi led Chelsea with 18 points and Avery Futch joined him in double figures with 10 points.

On Saturday, Oak Mountain earned a sweep over Mae Jemison. The Lady Eagles earned their first win in four tries with a 62-43 victory. The boys posted a 64-52 triumph in their first game of the season. Ryan Giegel led the way for the team with 17 points — with five 3-pointers — and 6 rebounds. Matthew Heiberger went for 13 points and 6 boards, Wilder Evers added 13 points and Brady Dunn finished with 10 points and 8 rebounds.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain cross-country teams competed at the state meet Nov. 6. Chelsea’s Miles Brush highlighted the performances, winning the Class 6A race. Check back later this week for a full recap of the meet.

