The Reset: Lady Lions win 3

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Briarwood vs. Woodlawn Briarwood head coach Lorie Kerley high-fives Kate Saunders (24) as the Lady Lions come off the court during a timeout in the second half of a game against Woodlawn at Briarwood Christian School on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The Lady Lions defeated Woodlawn 47-23. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Briarwood and John Carroll girls basketball teams squared off, with Briarwood coming away with a 63-29 victory. For the Lady Lions, Mary Beth Dicen led the charge with 11 points in a balanced scoring effort. Taylor Leib and Kate Saunders each scored 9, while Emma Kerley added 8 points.

Oak Mountain split with Ramsay on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles fell 47-30, but the boys earned a 49-38 over a strong Rams squad. Brady Dunn led the way for Oak Mountain with 14 points and 8 rebounds, with Wilder Evers adding 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Briarwood picked up a sweep over Bessemer City on Tuesday. The girls fought their way to a 41-34 win, getting a balanced scoring effort. Ann Tatum Baker led the way with 9 points, Emma Kerley scored 8 and Kate Saunders notched 6 points. The boys cruised to a 49-25 victory. Luke Schultz led the way with 8 points, while Zach Lamey and Miles Gilbert added 7 each.

Briarwood and Chelsea were in action Thursday night. The Lady Lions took down Benjamin Russell 51-34 behind great performances from a couple of eighth graders. Kerley poured in 22 points in a great effort, while Ann Tatum Baker scored 12. Sophomore point guard Dicen had 7 points as well.

Chelsea’s girls cruised to a 52-21 win over Calera. Nia Cummings and Haley Trotter reached double figures for the Lady Hornets, with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Chelsea boys got past Calera 75-60 thanks to a tremendous performance from Paul Lanzi, who dropped 31 points in a winning effort. Alex Redd added 13 points and Aiden Owens scored 10.

Briarwood’s boys fell to Benjamin Russell 49-42. Miles Gilbert led the way for the Lions with 15 points.

Spain Park and Oak Mountain faced off with one another Friday, with the Jags coming away with a pair of wins in varsity action. The Lady Jags grabbed their first win of the season in a 43-35 effort. Camille Chase led the way with 19 points for Spain Park and Tamia Threatt scored 13 points for Oak Mountain.

The Spain Park boys outlasted Oak Mountain 62-60 in overtime. Oak Mountain led for the majority of the contest, but the Jags tied the game at the end of regulation on Colin Turner’s buzzer-beating basket. Turner led the way with a career high 27 points and 11 rebounds. Zach Gray had 13, including 5 crucial points in overtime. Josh Harrington had 12 points and 10 assists. Sam Wright had 8 points as well. Evers led the Eagles effort with 25 points, while Ryan Giegel added 12 points.

WRESTLING

Chelsea hosted the Hornet Duals wrestling meet over the weekend. Oak Mountain won the competition, beating Chelsea 43-30 in the championship match.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.