The Reset: Basketball teams compete in Thanksgiving tournaments

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Briarwood vs. Woodlawn Briarwood’s Christopher Vizzina (4) moves towards the goal guarded by Woodlawn’s Jamario Wright (12) during the first half of a game at Briarwood Christian School on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The Lions fell to Woodlawn 60-47. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Many local teams played in tournaments last week. On Monday, the Chelsea girls began their run in the Lady Patriots Thanksgiving Classic, hosted by Hillcrest. The Lady Hornets scored a 54-33 win over Prattville to start things off. Sydney Schwallie and Ashley Washington led the way for the team with 16 points each.

Oak Mountain’s girls played in the Spartan Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook and began the tournament with a 43-26 win over Parker.

Oak Mountain’s boys were also at the Turkey Jam and fell to Eufaula 57-48. Brady Dunn led the Eagles with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Matthew Heiberger nearly had a double-double, going for 11 points and 9 rebounds. Ryan Giegel finished with 10 points.

Chelsea’s boys played in the Jag Classic at Spain Park, falling to the host Jags 65-47 on Monday. Avery Futch led the Hornets with 19 points, while Paul Lanzi notched 11 points in the loss. Spain Park’s Colin Turner led all scorers with 24 points.

Briarwood’s boys played in the Thompson Thanksgiving Invitational Tournament and began things with a tough 63-52 loss in overtime to Carver-Montgomery on Monday, although the game was later forfeited by the Wolverines due to an ineligible player. Miles Gilbert led the Lions with 21 points, with William Lloyd going for 11 points and Zach Lamey adding 8.

The local teams were back in action Tuesday. The Lady Lions fell to Pelham 49-30 and Oak Mountain’s girls lost to Mountain Brook 56-48, but the Chelsea girls advanced to the Hillcrest tournament final with a 38-37 win over the host team. Nia Cummings hit the game-winning shot for the Lady Hornets and Lexi Redd scored 14 points to lead the team.

Briarwood’s boys rebounded from the overtime loss to beat Chickasaw (Miss.) on Tuesday, 43-40. Lamey hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Lions and scored 8 points in the game. The Lions were led by Gilbert, who scored 12 points. Lloyd added 7 as well.

Chelsea fell to Bay (Fla.) 55-49 in a tight game. Lanzi found his scoring groove again, finishing with 23 points, while Futch finished with 13 points.

Oak Mountain’s boys got back on track with a 69-57 win over Auburn at Mountain Brook. Heiberger had a monster game, finishing with a double-double of 32 points and 11 rebounds. Wilder Evers notched 18 points and 6 rebounds, while Dunn had 10 points and 8 boards.

All the local teams finished out tournament play on Wednesday. Oak Mountain fell to Pell City 49-45 and Chelsea suffered a 58-35 loss to Vestavia Hills in the Lady Patriot Classic final. The Lady Hornets were led by Redd, who finished with 12 points.

Briarwood finished off the Pelham tournament with a 53-28 win over Vincent. Emma Kerley led the charge for the Lady Lions with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks. Ann Tatum Baker had 13 points and 5 steals in a strong effort for both eighth graders on the team. Mary Beth Dicen finished with 4 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

The Briarwood boys fended off Calera 63-57 in overtime, the Lions’ second overtime contest in three days. Gilbert poured in 21 points to lead the team, while Christopher Vizzina notched 13 points.

Chelsea earned a 41-29 win over Arnold (Fla.) to finish off play in the Jag Classic. The Hornets were led by a balanced scoring effort, with Futch scoring 9 points, and Lanzi and Dylan Brown each adding 7 points.

Oak Mountain completed the Spartan Turkey Jam with a 60-48 win over Clay-Chalkville. The Eagles were led by Dunn’s 23 points and 8 rebounds, with Giegel adding 10 points.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, the Chelsea wrestling team won the Boo Harmon Memorial Duals at Pell City. The Hornets defeated Pell City 50-27 in the championship match. Chelsea also notched wins over Hewitt-Trussville (45-31), Shelby County (54-30), St. Clair County (58-21) and Moody (54-24).

Chelsea also had three girls participate in the Hewitt Grappling Girls Invite on Wednesday, with Haley Johnstone, Roxana Gonzalez and Gabrielle Thompson all winning a match in their respective weight classes.

Oak Mountain won two of its three matches in a quad match Tuesday. The Eagles beat Baker 40-33 and Prattville 59-18, but fell 37-29 to Smiths Station.

The following day, they came away with third place at the Patrick Aaron Memorial Duals at Hewitt-Trussville. The Eagles came away with a narrow 34-33 win over McAdory to claim third. Oak Mountain also beat Thompson 37-33, Auburn 60-23 and Daphne 53-29. Their lone loss was a 57-18 defeat to Hewitt-Trussville.

