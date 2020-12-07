The Reset: Winter sports underway

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Chelsea’s Sydney Schwallie (21) dribbles the ball downcourt in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

Over the last few weeks, the local basketball teams have been busy.

The Oak Mountain girls basketball team suffered a 47-38 loss to Northridge on Nov. 16. Through the season’s first few weeks, Northridge was responsible for the only two losses on Oak Mountain’s docket.

The Chelsea basketball teams played Calera on Nov. 17. The girls dominated to the tune of a 52-8 victory. Ashley Washington led the team with 10 points, while Ellen Fleming added nine points. The boys team fell in a 59-40 decision. The Hornets were led by Josh Bass, who scored 12 points. Holton Smith added nine points in defeat.

On Nov. 19, the Chelsea boys fell to Thompson 63-35. Riley Edmiston had seven points and Thomas Simpson had six points.

Spain Park swept Oak Mountain on Nov. 20. In the girls game, the Lady Jags earned a 63-45 win. Haley Russell scored 14 points and Jordy Griggs added 13. Spain Park’s boys picked up a 52-45 victory as well. Oak Mountain’s Will Shaver led all scorers with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Cam Crawford paced Spain Park with 20 points. For the Jags, Colin Turner talled eight points and JR Lambert and Josh Harrington added seven points. Oak Mountain’s Matthew Heiberger had eight points and seven rebounds.

Also on Nov. 20, Briarwood’s boys fell to Gardendale 62-58. Landon Nuyt scored 28 points in a losing effort, with John Elliott adding 15 points as well.

The Oak Mountain girls began play in the Spartan Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook with a 60-40 win over Greenville on Nov. 21. That same day, Chelsea’s boys started play in the Jag Classic, suffering a 69-54 loss to Gardendale. Smith scored 14 points for the Hornets.

To begin Thanksgiving week, Chelsea’s girls got a 62-51 win over Helena on Nov. 23. Sophia Brown led the charge with 16 points, while Mackenzie Titus had 15 points. Ellen Fleming finished with 13 points as well.

That same day, Oak Mountain’s teams were in action, the Lady Eagles falling to Mountain Brook 44-30 in the Spartan Turkey Jam and the boys starting the Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills with a 58-41 win over Lee-Montgomery. Noah Young had a big game with 20 points and six rebounds. Shaver finished with nine points and 12 rebounds, while Evan Smith had eight points and five assists. Chelsea fell to McGill-Toolen 68-33 in the Jag Classic, with Caden Cook and Warner Jones going for eight points each. Briarwood’s boys began play in the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament with a 52-40 loss to Thompson.

On Nov. 24, Chelsea’s girls knocked off Hueytown 59-19. Fleming posted a big 19 points, while Brown added eight points. Chelsea’s boys suffered a 43-39 loss to John Carroll in the Jag Classic. Paul Lanzi scored 12 points while Luis Lopez-Miranda tallied six points. Oak Mountain’s girls finished up the Turkey Jam with a 42-38 loss to Anniston. The Eagles boys also fell, 60-58 in overtime to Oxford in the Rebel Classic. Smith finished with 19 points and four assists, while Young had 16 points and five rebounds. Shaver tallied 13 points and eight rebounds. Briarwood’s boys beat Jackson-Olin 31-28 in the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament.

Last Tuesday, Briarwood swept Altamont, Chelsea split with Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain split with Hewitt-Trussville. In girls action, Briarwood won 34-18, behind 10 points from Emily Scott and six from Maddie Vaughn. Chelsea earned a 53-22 win with Washington’s 14 points and nine points from Lexi Redd. Oak Mountain suffered a 65-27 defeat.

In the boys games, Briarwood cruised to a 60-31 win, with Nuyt contributing a team-high 19 points. Chelsea fell 55-44, despite 18 points from Lanzi and 11 from Edmiston. Oak Mountain picked up a 63-52 win as well.

On Wednesday, Oak Mountain gutted out a 53-52 win over Ramsay in overtime. Shaver led the charge with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Young had 14 points and six rebounds. Wilder Evers contributed nine points and five rebounds, while Smith finished with seven points.

On Thursday, Chelsea split with Pelham and Briarwood split with Calera. Chelsea’s girls won 48-34, led by Sydney Schwallie’s 12 points and Titus’ 10 points. Lanzi scored 14 points for the boys in a 42-38 loss. Briarwood’s girls cruised to a 53-23 win behind 12 points from Scott and Anna Martin’s 10 points. Briarwood’s boys fell 69-48. Nuyt tallied 22 points in the effort, with Elliott adding 14.

All three teams were in action again on Friday, with Briarwood’s girls beating John Carroll 48-16, Chelsea’s girls beating Helena 49-24 and Oak Mountain splitting with Huffman. For the Lady Lions, Scott led the way with 19 points and Vaughn scored 13 as well. Brown had 14 points for Chelsea and Schwallie added 10. Oak Mountain’s girls fell 48-40 before the boys earned an 81-67 victory. Smith had a fantastic game, going for 24 points, five assists and four charges taken while also going 12-of-13 from the free throw stripe. Young had 19 points and six rebounds, with Shaver (14 points) and Brady Dunn (12) joining them in double figures.

WRESTLING

The high school wrestling season is underway as well. Last Tuesday, Chelsea notched a win over Thompson (37-25) but fell to Wetumpka (63-16).

On Thursday, Oak Mountain picked up a pair of wins, knocking off Gardendale (42-33) and Helena (63-15) before falling to Vestavia Hills 60-18.

