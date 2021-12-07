The Reset: Busy week for local teams

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Wrestling The Oak Mountain High School wrestling team finished second at the Gardendale Invitational on Dec. 4, 2021.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Tuesday, the Briarwood and Oak Mountain basketball teams were in action. Briarwood traveled to Childersburg and earned a split. The Lady Lions earned a 52-32 win, as Emma Kerley scored 11 points and Sigourney Bell posted 10 points to lead the way. May Beth Dicen scored 9 points and Kate Saunders added 7 points.

The Briarwood boys lost narrowly, 56-50. Miles Gilbert poured in 17 points, while Caleb Keller scored 8 and Zach Lamey added 7.

Oak Mountain also split, as the Eagles hosted Hewitt-Trussville. The girls lost 66-40, with Charity Shaw nearly achieving a double-double, as she finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds. Hewitt’s Jordan Hunter was the game’s high scorer, going for 25 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds in a big night.

The Oak Mountain boys earned a 68-58 victory. Brady Dunn posted 18 points and 6 rebounds in a strong effort, while Matthew Heiberger went for 14 points and 6 boards. Wilder Evers also added 10 points. Hewitt’s Ray Rolley was the high scorer with 19 points.

Briarwood and Oak Mountain took to the hardwood Thursday evening. Childersburg returned the trip to Briarwood, with the Lions getting the better of both contests. The Lady Lions earned a 56-36 win, as Dicen led the way with 15 points, 3 assists and 2 steals on the night. Kerley added 10 points and 5 rebounds of her own. Taylor Leib went for 7 points and 4 steals, while Bell had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

The Briarwood boys picked up a 51-38 win to avenge the loss from a few days prior. Gilbert and Lamey each had 12 points to lead the Lions, with William Lloyd chipping in 7 points.

Oak Mountain traveled to Helena. The girls picked up a 41-29 win over the Lady Huskies and the boys edged out a 52-50 victory. Dunn led the team with 14 points, followed closely by Evers’ 13 points.

On Friday night, Chelsea earned a sweep while Oak Mountain’s boys beat Huffman. The Lady Hornets beat Helena 39-27, with Sydney Schwallie scoring 10 points to lead the way and Mary Cartee posting 9 points. The Hornets pulled out a tight win over the Huskies, 56-55. Paul Lanzi led all scorers with 18 points, with Avery Futch scoring 14 and Carson Camper adding 13 to also post double figures.

The Eagles toppled Huffman 57-45 behind 15 points from Dunn and 10 each from Evan Smith and Gavin Nelson.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, the Chelsea wrestling team beat Wetumpka 49-24. Over the weekend, the Hornets won the Chelsea Invitational. Kalob Johnstone won the 182-pound division.

Oak Mountain swept the Over the Mountain Duals on Tuesday. The Eagles defeated Gardendale 48-33 and beat Pelham 51-24. Oak Mountain was 11th in the Chelsea Invitational and placed second in the Gardendale Invitational over the weekend. Camden Tipton won at 120 pounds.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

The local schools competed in the state swimming and diving meet over the weekend. Briarwood’s boys placed 12th in the Class 6A-7A division, while Oak Mountain’s girls were 20th and Chelsea’s were 23rd.

