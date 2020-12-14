The Reset: Busy week for basketball teams

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Chelsea head coach Nick Bambaugh talks to the Hornets during a timeout in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Oak Mountain girls basketball team began play last week with a 59-47 win over Mountain Brook on Monday. The Lady Eagles got a balanced scoring effort, led by Charity Shaw’s double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. Abby Gordon had 13 points and Riley Sullivan finished with 10 points to also finish in double figures. Raegan Whitaker chipped in nine points as well.

On Tuesday, Briarwood split with Calera and Chelsea’s boys suffered a loss to John Carroll. Briarwood’s girls picked up a 51-39 victory over the Eagles, led by Maddie Vaughn’s 19 points. Mary Beth Dicen scored 11 points and Emily Scott had 10 points to join her in double figures. Briarwood’s boys fell 67-36, despite Landon Nuyt leading all scorers with 14 points.

John Carroll edged Chelsea 55-52. Paul Lanzi led the Hornets with 14 points. Holton Smith and Josh Bass scored nine points each, with Bass adding eight rebounds as well.

Oak Mountain swept Pelham on Wednesday, with the girls claiming a 45-41 win and the boys going home with a 53-30 victory.

On Thursday, Briarwood picked up a sweep of Woodlawn and Chelsea split with Clay-Chalkville. Briarwood’s girls began the night with a 58-30 win. Three Lady Lions were in double figures, with Vaughn going for 12 points, Dicen scoring 11 and Bennett Shaw scoring 10 points. The boys won a 54-53 thriller, as Stratton Ponder hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lions. He finished with 14 points and Nuyt led the team with 17.

Chelsea’s girls grinded out a 38-34 victory in overtime, led by Sydney Schwallie’s 11 points and 10 points from Mackenzie Titus. Chelsea’s boys suffered a 50-35 loss, with Lanzi scoring 10 points.

All three schools were back in action on Friday. Briarwood’s girls dominated Gardendale 65-12. Shaw and Vaeda Burkhead led the charge with 14 points each. Chelsea’s picked up a game at Hewitt-Trussville and fell 64-36. Lanzi scored 17 points for the Hornets and Alex Redd chipped in seven. Oak Mountain was swept by Vestavia Hills. The Lady Eagles fell 75-42, while the boys suffered a 70-58 defeat.

Oak Mountain’s boys played in the Big Red Showcase at Huntsville on Saturday and suffered a narrow 52-48 loss to Sparkman.

WRESTLING

The local wrestling teams were in action last week. Last Tuesday, Chelsea beat Shelby County 43-31 and then defeated Holtville 72-12. In the Hornet quad on Saturday, Chelsea defeated Fort Payne 48-36, lost to Hoover 42-24 and beat James Clemens 72-9.

On Tuesday, Oak Mountain beat Helena 39-23. Over the weekend, Oak Mountain came up just shy of winning the Spartan Invitational, finishing second behind Mountain Brook.

