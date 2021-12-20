The Reset: Busy week for hoops teams

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea’s Mary Cartee (10) shoots for 3-points during a girls class 6A regional semi-final on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The Hornets defeated Oxford 50-38 to advance to the regional finals at Jacksonville State University. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

Last Tuesday, Chelsea and Oak Mountain squared off in a local rivalry contest. In the girls game, Chelsea grinded out a 39-26 win in a defensive battle. The Lady Hornets were led by Sydney Schwallie, who scored 15 points. Lexi Redd scored 8 points, while Mary Cartee and Ashley Washington each added 6 points for Chelsea.

In the boys game, Oak Mountain pulled away for a 75-56 triumph. The Eagles had four scorers in double figures, led by Wilder Evers, who posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the contest. Ryan Giegel had 11 points and 5 rebounds, with Brady Dunn and Tre Thomas each going for 10 points and 5 rebounds. Chelsea’s Avery Futch led all scorers with 25 points and Alex Redd added 13 points.

On Thursday, the Oak Mountain girls fell to Mountain Brook 62-40. The same night, Briarwood traveled to Calera and came away with a sweep. The Lady Lions picked things up after a slow start and cruised to a 54-31 win. Mary Beth Dicen led the way with 10 points, while Sigourney Bell nearly notched a double-double with 9 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Kerley and Kate Saunders each finished with 8 points.

The Briarwood boys held off Calera in overtime, 59-52. William Lloyd led the way with 21 points and Miles Gilbert helped seal the deal, hitting all six of his free throw attempts in overtime to finish with 17 points.

Chelsea made the short trek to Pelham and earned a split. The Lady Hornets played their usual brand of tight defense, leading to a 41-26 win. Redd and Schwallie contributed 12 points to lead the team, with Washington adding 10 points of her own. The boys fell 60-42. Paul Lanzi dropped 16 points for the Hornets and Futch added 11.

The Chelsea boys got a much-needed blowout victory on Friday, beating BB Comer 85-44. Lanzi led the charge with 23 points, with Alex Redd scoring 15 points and Futch adding 11.

WRESTLING

Last Monday, the Chelsea wrestling team competed in a tri-match, tying with Montevallo 33-33 and beating Oak Grove 45-36. On Tuesday, Chelsea defeated Helena 54-18. Over the weekend, Chelsea competed in the Pelham Invitational and finished fourth as a team. Ian Osbourn (195 pounds) won his weight class, with Tyler Rayford (138) placing second.

Oak Mountain also competed in the Pelham Invitational and placed 13th. Nic Rigdon won the 285-pound weight class to lead the Eagles.

RECLASSIFICATION

The AHSAA announced the new classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years last week.

