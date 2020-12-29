The Reset: Teams in action over Christmas break

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Chelsea’s Riley Edmiston (3) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Grant Uldrich (22) in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Oak Mountain and Chelsea basketball teams began play two weeks ago on Tuesday against one another. In the girls game, the Lady Hornets took a 48-39 victory over the visiting Lady Eagles. For Chelsea, Sophia Brown had 14 points to lead all scorers, while Ellen Fleming supplied 11 points as well. Three Oak Mountain girls were in double figures, with Raegan Whitaker scoring 11 and Abby Gordon and Charity Shaw each contributing 10 points.

The Oak Mountain boys earned a hard-fought 52-41 win over the Hornets, despite Eagles head coach Chris Love’s assertion that Chelsea “outplayed” Oak Mountain. Chelsea’s Riley Edmiston was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Oak Mountain’s Noah Young had 14 points and Will Shaver registered 13 points. Paul Lanzi also scored 11 for the Hornets.

Oak Mountain hosted the Oak Mountain Invite tournament, beginning that Thursday. The Eagles started off the tournament with a 64-33 win over Mortimer Jordan. Matthew Heiberger led the team with 10 points and seven rebounds.

On Friday, the Briarwood girls earned a 46-32 win over Childersburg. Kate Saunders led the team with 13 points and Maddie Vaughn joined her in double figures with 11 points. Also on Friday, Clay-Chalkville’s boys earned a significant 56-39 win over Oak Mountain in the semifinals of the Oak Mountain Invite. Young led all scorers with 12 points, but Donovan Shangase and Jonathan Harris each scored 11 points for the Cougars. Clay’s Skylar Smith and Shaver each scored 10.

Oak Mountain rebounded to beat Pleasant Grove 73-64 on Saturday to wrap up play in the Oak Mountain Invite. Shaver had a big game with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Brady Dunn contributed 10 points, while Wilder Evers finished with nine points and four assists.

Last Monday, the Chelsea girls began play in the Lady Jag Classic at Spain Park, with the Lady Hornets earning a convincing 48-11 win over Shades Valley. Fleming led the team with 12 points and Mackenzie Titus added 10 points.

On Tuesday, the Lady Hornets fell to Spain Park 36-26. Titus had 11 points to lead the Lady Hornets. Oak Mountain’s girls picked up a 49-31 win over John Carroll, with Abby Gordon leading with 13 points and Vica Hood adding 11 points.

On the boys side, Chelsea visited Huntsville and suffered a 48-39 loss. Thomas Simpson had a career high 13 points in the game, with Lanzi adding 11. Oak Mountain’s boys took down Prattville Christian 52-32 in the Vestavia Hills Christmas Classic. Dunn led the team with nine points.

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain girls capped off the pre-Christmas slate on Wednesday. The Lady Hornets fell to Pleasant Grove 44-26 in the Lady Jag Classic and Oak Mountain edged Homewood 53-52 in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational.

WRESTLING

In the Chelsea wrestling team’s final match before Christmas, the Hornets knocked off Elmore County 52-21 on Dec. 15.

Oak Mountain has been in action as well. On Dec. 15, the Eagles beat Hoover 36-29. Two days, later, Vestavia Hills knocked off Oak Mountain 51-24. At the Hewitt Husky Christmas Duals on Dec. 19, the Eagles beat James Clemens 60-24, fell to McAdory 35-33 and beat Shades Valley 64-12.

