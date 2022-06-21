The Steel City Slayers hosting junior roller derby tryouts

The Steel City Slayers are hosting two junior roller derby tryout events for ages 9-17. The events will take place June 23 and June 30 at Skates 280 from 6:30-9 p.m.

This sport is for anyone that wants to give it a try and all skill levels are welcome. No skating experience is needed. The event is free for anyone to come check out the program, skate with members, and see if it’s something that would be a fit.

Derby is a full contact sport. First participants will be taught how to skate, stop and fall safely on their protective gear. They will then learn the game in three levels: first with no contact, then minimal contact, and finally with full contact.

The Steel City Slayers play under the Junior Roller Derby Association (JRDA) against other leagues in the southeast. The season is basically year-round, playing teams on Saturdays a few times each month. Nearby leagues include Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Atlanta, Rome (GA), Savannah, Nashville, Chattanooga and Fort Walton. Once children age out, there are adults leagues to join.

For information, join the ”Steel City Slayers” Facebook group or email steelcityslayers@gmail.com.