Top 10 Sports Stories 2024: See the full list

by

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in 280 Living throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top ten sports stories here.

#10: Spain Park QB: ‘I want to change this place’

Spain Park High School quarterback Brock Bradley had a tremendous season this fall. Check out our feature on him here

#9: Reynolds' huge night caps career, Briarwood's remarkable turnaround

Briarwood Christian School capped off a remarkable second half of the season with a win over McAdory in November. Revisit this story here

#8: Spain Park senior goes above and beyond to lead Jags

Tatum Ahlemeyer was a longtime standout and leader for the Spain Park High School girls soccer team, who stepped it up this spring. Check out this story here.

#7: Jags reclaim state championship crown

Spain Park High School's boys bowling team won the state title this year after coming in second the year before. Revisit this story here.

#6: Spain Park makes history with win over Chilton County

This year, Spain Park High School made history with its first 9-0 start, eventually going to 12-0 this season. Revisit this story here

#5: Last-second kick gives Eagles win over Hornets

Oak Mountain knocked off county rival Chelsea on a last-second kick from Josh Renfro to cap the season. Revisit this story here

#4: Hornets make history with 1st final four

The Chelsea High School volleyball team made the state final four for the first time in program history in October. Revisit this story here.

#3: The Next Round remains committed to home

The Next Round, a sports platform based in Birmingham, has found much of its success around the area. Revisit this feature here

#2: Dicen playing role of leader on, off court for Lady Lions

Mary Beth Dicen was a four-year starter at point guard for the Briarwood Christian School girls basketball team who helped lead the team in its 2023-2024 season. Revisit this feature here

#1: Wilson setting the Lions up for success

Briarwood Christian School volleyball player Mia Wilson helped set the foundation for the Lions program. Revisit our feature on Wilson here