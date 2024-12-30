Top 10 Sports Stories 2024: See the full list

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in 280 Living throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top ten sports stories here.

#10: Spain Park QB: ‘I want to change this place’

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Spain Park and Helena on Sept. 13, at Husky Stadium in Helena.

Spain Park High School quarterback Brock Bradley had a tremendous season this fall. Check out our feature on him here.

#9: Reynolds' huge night caps career, Briarwood's remarkable turnaround

× Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Briarwood running back Luke Reynolds (8) continues to run after a face mask penalty in a game against Briarwood and McAdory at Lion Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

Briarwood Christian School capped off a remarkable second half of the season with a win over McAdory in November. Revisit this story here.

#8: Spain Park senior goes above and beyond to lead Jags

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Tatum Ahlemeyer (19) possesses the ball in an area game at Heardmont Park on April 9.

Tatum Ahlemeyer was a longtime standout and leader for the Spain Park High School girls soccer team, who stepped it up this spring. Check out this story here.

#7: Jags reclaim state championship crown

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley The Spain Park High School boys bowling team won the Class 6A-7A state championship on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Bowlero in Mobile.

Spain Park High School's boys bowling team won the state title this year after coming in second the year before. Revisit this story here.

#6: Spain Park makes history with win over Chilton County

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) throws a pass during warmups before a game between Spain Park and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Chilton County High School.

This year, Spain Park High School made history with its first 9-0 start, eventually going to 12-0 this season. Revisit this story here.

#5: Last-second kick gives Eagles win over Hornets

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain K Josh Renfro (96) makes the game winning 43-yard field goal during a game between Chelsea and Oak Mountain Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Heardmont Park.

Oak Mountain knocked off county rival Chelsea on a last-second kick from Josh Renfro to cap the season. Revisit this story here.

#4: Hornets make history with 1st final four

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Lauren Buchanan (7) of Chelsea spikes the ball during the Chelsea vs. Spanish Fort match at the 6A State Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Oct. 29, 2024.

The Chelsea High School volleyball team made the state final four for the first time in program history in October. Revisit this story here.

#3: The Next Round remains committed to home

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Next Round. From left, Ryan Brown, Emily Grace McWhorter and Jim Dunaway stand on the Rose Bowl field following the University of Alabama's College Football Playoff game against Michigan in January.

The Next Round, a sports platform based in Birmingham, has found much of its success around the area. Revisit this feature here.

#2: Dicen playing role of leader on, off court for Lady Lions

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Briarwood’s Mary Beth Dicen (2) dribbles the ball downcourt in a game against Helena at Helena High School on Jan. 9.

Mary Beth Dicen was a four-year starter at point guard for the Briarwood Christian School girls basketball team who helped lead the team in its 2023-2024 season. Revisit this feature here.

#1: Wilson setting the Lions up for success

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Briarwood's Mia Wilson (4) sets during a match between Briarwood and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Vestavia Hills High School.

Briarwood Christian School volleyball player Mia Wilson helped set the foundation for the Lions program. Revisit our feature on Wilson here.