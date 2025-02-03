Trotter, Kyes, Wiggins selected for all-star games

× Expand Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) protects the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

A number of local student-athletes were selected to take part in all-star festivities last week.

A pair of Spain Park High School volleyball players were selected to the North-South All-Star Team, while Chelsea basketball player Haley Trotter was selected to take part in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic.

Spain Park’s Bea Wiggins and Cailyn Kyes will play in the North-South All-Star Volleyball Match in July as part of the AHSAA All-Star Week festivities.

Spain Park head coach Justin Kisor said, “Well deserved. I’m so excited for both of them. They mean so much to our program and are the glue that holds us together. I’m excited to watch them in July.”

Trotter is one of the most decorated players in Chelsea program history and is leading her to team to one final postseason run to cap off her career.

She will play on the Alabama squad in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, set to be held at the University of South Alabama on March 8.