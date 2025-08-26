WATCH: Under the Lights podcast available now

×
Under the Lights podcast.
This week's episode of the award-winning Under the Lights podcast presented by KEYSYS is out now.
Watch the show on YouTube at this link or through the embed below:
×
You can watch the podcast all season long on YouTube (@UnderTheLightsPod) or by finding it in your favorite podcast audio feed.
In this episode, Kyle Parmley and guest co-host Josh Sisk preview the upcoming week of high school football games, including the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park games.
Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X (@UnderLights365) for updates on all the schools in the coverage area.