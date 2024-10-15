LISTEN NOW: Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

× Expand Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on Week 8 and look ahead to Week 9.

Under the Lights is presented this fall by SYNLawn Alabama.

The podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just click on one of the options for a direct link to the podcast.

This week's Game of the Week will send Kyle to the Hoover at Thompson game on Friday, a game that will decide the Class 7A, Region 3 title.

Also featured is an interview with Hoover quarterback Mac Beason, who leads the Bucs into that big game with Thompson on Friday night.

This week, Chelsea hosts Helena, Oak Mountain plays at Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park faces Calera.

This link will show you all the ways you can follow our high school football coverage this fall. Sports editor Kyle Parmley can be reached at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.